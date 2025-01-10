NCAAB News: Analyst digs deep on Paige Bueckers' slump with Uconn

For the better part of the college basketball season, UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers has been penciled in as the projected first-overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

However, that also comes with some lofty expectations. That’s why some people have been less than impressed with her averages, even though she’s putting up almost 20 points with four rebounds and four assists per game on 56% shooting.

That’s why, in the latest edition of “The Elle Duncan Show,” the renowned analyst didn’t want to hear anything about Bueckers being in some sort of a slump, as some people say.

Paige Bueckers isn’t going through a slump, says analyst

“They are really out here trying to convince me that Paige Bueckers is in some kind of slump, I’m sick of it,” said Duncan. “‘What does Paige need to do to get out of this slump?’ What slump, you guys? This poor woman, the bar is so high for a woman that’s literally on the precipice of history about to become the fastest player in UConn history to hit 2,000 points.”

“She would break Maya Moore’s record. Okay and we’re over here saying she’s in a slump,” she continued. “She’s got the best field goal percentage of her career okay, but she’s in a slump? Come on.”

That pretty much sums it up. Bueckers continues to be one of the best players in the nation, and those numbers don’t show a slump at all. Moreover, her absence will be even more notorious than her presence.

Geno Auriemma’s team will be forced to play the next two games without Bueckers, who recently suffered a left knee sprain. There, they will know just how huge she is for her program.