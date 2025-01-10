NCAAB News: Jon Scheyer gets real on 'angry' Cooper Flagg

Duke star Cooper Flagg is rarely fazed or bothered by the bright lights. If anything, he’s been used to being in the spotlight long before the start of his college basketball career.

However, even the most calm player can get emotional at times. That was the case with Flagg when he was called for a foul early in the second half of the win vs. Pittsburgh.

Flagg was visibly upset with himself after the call. That’s why, shortly after, he took it on the rim by completing a one-man fastbreak after a steal for one of the most incredible dunks of the season. Following the game, coach Jon Scheyer talked about his pupil’s character.

Jon Scheyer talks about ‘angry’ Cooper Flagg

“He gets angry, but he’s loose at the same time,” Scheyer said. “He loves being in the arena, but he’s got an edge to him now, and it can go quick. We saw that tonight. He picked up his third [foul] and it just got him going. He’s proven it with who he’s played and how he’s done it in such a mature way. He’s just so competitive, and he just brings out a lot of good stuff from his teammates.”

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2).

The coach continued to praise his young star for his play. Admittedly, that dunk was one of the highlights of the season, and he knows the energy was contagious:

“We’ve had a few guys through the years to make a couple plays that just spark everybody in the building,” Scheyer said. “That was one of those moments tonight.”

Flagg is still considered to be the best prospect in the NBA Draft. And while other players gained some ground in recent weeks, those kinds of plays will likely cement his place as the first guy off the board.