Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: Jon Scheyer gets real on 'angry' Cooper Flagg

Even though Cooper Flagg is usually calm and in control, Jon Scheyer believes his character can also be a weapon.

Head coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils watches from the bench in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
© Getty ImagesHead coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils watches from the bench in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

By Ernesto Cova

Duke star Cooper Flagg is rarely fazed or bothered by the bright lights. If anything, he’s been used to being in the spotlight long before the start of his college basketball career.

However, even the most calm player can get emotional at times. That was the case with Flagg when he was called for a foul early in the second half of the win vs. Pittsburgh.

Flagg was visibly upset with himself after the call. That’s why, shortly after, he took it on the rim by completing a one-man fastbreak after a steal for one of the most incredible dunks of the season. Following the game, coach Jon Scheyer talked about his pupil’s character.

Advertisement

Jon Scheyer talks about ‘angry’ Cooper Flagg

“He gets angry, but he’s loose at the same time,” Scheyer said. “He loves being in the arena, but he’s got an edge to him now, and it can go quick. We saw that tonight. He picked up his third [foul] and it just got him going. He’s proven it with who he’s played and how he’s done it in such a mature way. He’s just so competitive, and he just brings out a lot of good stuff from his teammates.”

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2).

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2).

Advertisement

The coach continued to praise his young star for his play. Admittedly, that dunk was one of the highlights of the season, and he knows the energy was contagious:

We’ve had a few guys through the years to make a couple plays that just spark everybody in the building,” Scheyer said. “That was one of those moments tonight.”

Advertisement
25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Flagg is still considered to be the best prospect in the NBA Draft. And while other players gained some ground in recent weeks, those kinds of plays will likely cement his place as the first guy off the board.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

ALSO READ

The Harbaugh brothers face-off: A deep dive into their rivalry
NFL

The Harbaugh brothers face-off: A deep dive into their rivalry

Andy Reid sends clear message to Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs
NFL

Andy Reid sends clear message to Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs

The Harbaugh legacy: A look at Jim and John's father, Jack Harbaugh
NFL

The Harbaugh legacy: A look at Jim and John's father, Jack Harbaugh

NCAAB News: Rutgers coach makes worrisome admission about Dylan Harper's health
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Rutgers coach makes worrisome admission about Dylan Harper's health

Better Collective Logo