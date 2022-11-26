Portugal and Uruguay will face each other at the Lusail Stadium for the second round of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Here, check out the possible starting eleven of both teams for this match.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s team is coming from a 3-2 victory over Ghana in their first match. While Portugal had a 3-1 advantage, they had some trouble in the back. However, they are one of the candidates to keep advancing in the tournament.

On the other hand, Uruguay couldn’t score in their debut against South Korea. While Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani played, La Celeste still struggled to get chances to score and they will try to correct that against Portugal. Here, check out the possible lineups.

Portugal’s possible starting lineup

Fernando Santos has a solid team, but still they can make a change against Uruguay. As the team got better with William Carvalho on the pitch, he could start instead of Otavio. However, not much changes are expected.

Portugal’s possible starting eleven against Uruguay: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Danilo Pereira, Raphael Guerreiro; Bernardo Silva, Ruben Neves, William Carvalho; Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix.

Uruguay’s possible starting lineup

Meanwhile, Diego Alonso could go with the same eleven against South Korea. Despite the problems to score, it is expected that Suarez, Pellistri and Nunez will start against Portugal. Meanwhile, Cavani could start on the bench.

Uruguay's possible starting eleven: Sergio Rochet; Martin Caceres, Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera; Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matías Vecino; Facundo Pellistri, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez.

