Once again, Gregg Berhalter has snubbed Gio Reyna from his team's starting lineup. However, he's still expected to be featured at some point in the game.

The USMNT enjoyed its best 45 minutes of the Gregg Berhalter era in the 1-1 draw with Wales. However, the subs couldn't keep up the pace, and the Welsh dominated in the second half, with Gareth Bale leveling the score from the penalty spot.

Notably, and despite being in desperate need of ball security, playmaking, and talent, Berhalter still refused to sub Gio Reyna in, leaning towards Seattle Sounders' Jordan Morris instead and leaving fans wondering whether Reyna was fit for the clash.

Berhalter offered little clarity throughout the week, first stating that he experienced some hamstring tightness and then backpedaling to say that he was fully healthy and didn't play because of a tactical decision.

Qatar 2022: Why Isn't Gio Reyna Starting For USA Vs. England?

With that in mind, most people thought Berhalter would go with his best eleven players ahead of their must-win clash vs. England. However, the Borussia Dortmund stalwart was nowhere to be seen, again, presumably due to a tactical decision.

Berhalter's only change for this matchup was starting Haji Wright over Josh Sargent. Some speculated that he could start Reyna or Brenden Aaronson over Weston McKennie, who struggled in the debut against Wales, but that wasn't the case.

Reyna has established himself as one of the most prominent prospects in European soccer, excelling for Borussia Dortmund week in and week out. He's used to going against top-notch competition, and could provide a much-needed offensive spark for Berhalter's squad.

Maybe, he's just trying to keep him fresh, given his well-documented history of injuries. But truth be told, he cannot afford to keep one of his best players off the pitch if he intends to make it past the group stage. So, we still expect him to be subbed in at some point in today's matchup.