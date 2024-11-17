NCAAF News: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer issues warning to QB Jalen Milroe after win over Mercer

Alabama took care of business against the Mercer Bears. There was no trap game as Kalen DeBoer’s side steamrolled the Bears 52-7. After the game, the head coach was pleased, but he issued a slight warning to quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Following the crucial victory over LSU, the Crimson Tide couldn’t risk shooting themselves on the foot against an inferior FCS opponent. Alabama manhandled Mercer and kept their College Football Playoffs’ status unharmed.

Jalen Milroe had a respectable outing against the Bears. Milroe finished the game with 11 completions for 186 yards and two passing touchdowns. His running ability came into play, as well, as he rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown. However, DeBoer was concerned with an specific area of Milroe’s game and he issued a warning to the Tide’s QB.

“I want to see those throws completed,” DeBoer told reporters after the game. “Let’s make those throws and completions. They are putting a lot of guys toward the line of scrimmage, and that’s why we are getting behind them.”

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to facing the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Milroe missed his target in a couple of overthrown passes which DeBoer didn’t let slide away, despite the full-on blowout. Alabama will face tougher competition next, especially thinking ahead into the playoffs, and those errors can be costly.

DeBoer speaks on freshman Ryan Williams

The 17-year old wide receiver has made waves all over the country. Ryan Williams is already reckoned as a top wideout in the NCAA and is a big factor in DeBoer’s passing attack. Though Williams didn’t put on an absurd statline against Mercer, Alabama’s head coach recognized him.

“He’s a player that comes to work every day. Nothing goes to his head,” DeBoer stated, via On3. “He’s about the team. He really is. And when we call on him or when we need him to make a play, he’s ready, and he’s just consistent each and every day. There’s just a maturity about him that’s well beyond his years. I think we know how he is, right? It’s really cool, and I’m proud of him.”

What’s next for Milroe, Alabama?

Alabama is trailing behind four schools for a spot in the SEC Championship, however, they are still in the hunt. Up next, the Crimson Tide will take on Oklahoma at Norman on November 23. One week later, Alabama will host Auburn in the season finale Iron Bowl.