Real Madrid legend Marcelo makes his stance clear in the Messi vs. Ronaldo debate

Real Madrid legend Marcelo shared his perspective on the age-old debate over who reigns supreme between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Marcelo, regarded by many as one of the best left-backs in soccer history, left an indelible mark during his time at Real Madrid. As a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo and a frequent opponent of Lionel Messi during El Clásico showdowns, the Brazilian has often been asked to weigh in on the rivalry between the two all-time greats.

In a 2020 conversation with Fabio Cannavaro, Marcelo gave his take on the debate. Instead of choosing sides, Marcelo celebrated both players for their unmatched brilliance, acknowledging how they defined an era of soccer.

“You can’t say who’s better. I played ten years with Cristiano, and the motivation he gives you on the field is unique—how he lifts you up,” Marcelo said. “Messi stands still, takes the ball, and out of nowhere, he creates something—a goal. When people ask who’s better, it’s just to ‘bother’ us players. We can say who we like more, but not who’s better.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marcelo also reflected on the challenges of facing Messi. “When teams play against Real Madrid, it’s like it’s the last game of their lives. Since I attack a lot, they come down my side. I never played against Cristiano, but Messi is Messi. It would be hypocritical to say there’s anyone harder to mark,” he admitted.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi of Barcelona beats Marcelo of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Advertisement

When speaking about his longtime teammate Ronaldo, Marcelo highlighted the Portuguese star’s leadership and impact. “I’ve trained with Cristiano, played ten years with him. The motivation he gives on the field, the things he does, how he talks to you and uplifts the team—it’s top level,” Marcelo said.

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses Argentina’s Lionel Messi with impressive record for Portugal

Marcelo’s legacy at Real Madrid

Marcelo is firmly cemented as one of Real Madrid’s all-time greats. Joining the club in the winter of 2007, he played 546 matches, scoring 38 goals and providing 101 assists. Across his 15-year career with Los Blancos, he collected 25 trophies, including five UEFA Champions League titles—trailing only Luka Modrić, Paco Gento, Dani Carvajal, and Nacho in total European triumphs.

Marcelo’s current status

Now 36, Marcelo is without a club. A dispute with Fluminense head coach Mano Menezes led to the termination of his contract. After leaving Olympiacos in 2022, Marcelo returned to Fluminense and helped the Rio de Janeiro-based club pursue titles like the Copa Libertadores at the iconic Maracanã. During his stint with the team, Marcelo played 85 matches, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists. As he weighs his next move, the veteran defender remains a free agent.

Advertisement