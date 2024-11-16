NCAAB News: Tommy Lloyd sends strong message after Arizona’s upset 103-88 loss to Wisconsin

Another upset in the 2024-25 season, this time the Arizona Wildcats were the victims, unable to stop the Wisconsin Badgers. After the loss, Tommy Lloyd had to speak out.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd didn’t hold back after the Wildcats suffered a disappointing 103-88 loss to Wisconsin, marking the fourth upset of the 2024-25 season. Following the game, Lloyd addressed the key issues that contributed to the loss, sending a strong message to his players about the need for improvement.

“Obviously, they’re in the bonus the whole game,” Lloyd said, reflecting on the difficulties his team faced defending Wisconsin. “That was tough, you know. And we’ve got to play smarter, and we’ve got to play better. I kind of warned our guys that they’re adept at drawing fouls certain ways, and we just didn’t play smart enough.” The Wildcats committed 32 fouls, with eight players accumulating three or more fouls. Both Caleb Love and Tobe Awaka fouled out, and Wisconsin capitalized, hitting 41 of 47 free throws.

Lloyd also emphasized the lack of discipline from his team, particularly when it came to playing defense without fouling. “We didn’t have the discipline,” he explained. “I don’t know how many times our guards dove into their chest… those are vertical contests, they’re probably not going to call the fouls.” Arizona’s defensive struggles were compounded by poor shot selection, and the Badgers were able to exploit the situation by drawing fouls and getting to the free-throw line early and often.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lloyd acknowledged that the Wildcats struggled to adjust to the way the game was being officiated. “You have to adjust to how the game is being called,” Lloyd said. “We got to adjust. We’re the team on the road… you don’t play the victim, and you don’t just double down on fouling harder.” Arizona’s early foul trouble put them in the double bonus midway through the first half, allowing Wisconsin to take control and maintain a substantial advantage at the free-throw line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking Ahead: Building for the Future

Despite the loss, Lloyd remained confident about the future of the team. “We’re going to be a good team. I’m not worried about that,” he said. He stressed the importance of these types of games, seeing the road challenge as an opportunity to grow. “Our program’s ready to take the next step, and I’m ready to lead the charge,” he added. While the loss was painful, Lloyd remains determined to guide his team toward improvement, acknowledging that they need to coach and play better moving forward.