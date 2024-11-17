Jerry Jones talked about the current situation for Trey Lance as possible replacement of Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys made a surprising trade to get Trey Lance as possible backup of Dak Prescott in case of emergency. Now, with the star quarterback out for the rest of the season, the former player of the 49ers didn’t get the call.

Cooper Rush was named the starter, but had a terrible performance at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, in a decision hard to understand from Mike McCarthy, Lance only played two snaps even when the score was absolutely lopsided.

So, considering the Cowboys have almost no hopes to make a Super Bowl run, many experts in the NFL wonder why Jones doesn’t get a look at Trey to find out if he has potential toward the future.

Who is gonna replace Dak Prescott?

Cooper Rush will replace Dak Prescott as starting quarterback of the Cowboys for a second consecutive game against the Houston Texans. However, Jerry Jones doesn’t rule out Trey Lance with high expectations for the young player. It all happened in an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

“His work ethic is right on par with any of the great ones you’ve ever seen. He’s been staying hard and staying focused to try to improve. He probably has more upside because he hasn’t played the games in college or otherwise. He’s got a very strong arm. He’s got a real upside with his size and speed. He is legitimate. That’s why he was drafted I think with the sixth pick or fifth pick in the whole Draft. He works hard.”

Who will be the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback?

Mike McCarthy said that he plans to keep Cooper Rush as his quarterback for the rest of the year, but, if things go downhill, pressure to see Trey will mount on. This was Jerry Jones’ take about the situation.

“You’ll never be able to tell until you see how he does it in competition. In real games. You can do a lot of work by the way. Mentally, he is one of the top people our coaches have ever been around. He’s got the temperament for that position. He is really outstanding mentally. You can have success with that, but you’ve got to have the opportunity. This is how it happens. He is talented.”