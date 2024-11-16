NBA News: Draymond Green makes something clear about Warriors coach Kerr yelling at Curry

The Golden State Warriors are off to a strong start this NBA season, with much of their success credited to the leadership of head coach Steve Kerr. Known for his ability to maintain authority even when dealing with stars like Stephen Curry, Kerr’s approach was recently discussed by Draymond Green.

A 10-2 record is impressive for any NBA team with championship ambitions, and the Golden State Warriors have started the 2024-25 season with their sights set on another title. While much of their success is attributed to the players, head coach Steve Kerr’s leadership has been equally pivotal. Draymond Green recently emphasized Kerr’s impact, particularly his relationship with the team’s stars, including Stephen Curry.

During last week’s victory over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, Kerr was visibly frustrated with Curry following an avoidable mistake that led to a score for the opposing team. Rather than react negatively, Curry accepted Kerr’s criticism and later downplayed the incident publicly , showcasing his professionalism. Green has reflected on this moment, offering insight into Kerr’s leadership style.

The 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, speaking on the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, explained: “When you see Steph Curry get cussed out like that, and he just … no real reaction. And then Steve comes at you, you gotta shut the hell up. You have no choice but to shut the hell up,” said Green. “It sends a message to everyone. And more importantly, who else does it send a message to? It sends a message to the rest of the coaches.”

Draymond emphasized that being a leader on a championship-contending team goes far beyond individual performance. “When you are one of the top dogs on the team, the job goes far beyond just going out there and playing a good basketball game,” said the power forward. “You have to know what makes your guys tick.”

Draymond Green #23 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors display frustration with a foul call during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Kerr’s legacy and influence

With over a decade of experience in the league, Green has witnessed firsthand the importance of understanding team dynamics and praised Kerr for his ability to manage players’ personalities while maintaining discipline.

The Warriors’ success over the past decade is a testament to Steve’s ability to blend immense talent with egos, fostering a winning culture. Having learned from his time as a player with the Chicago Bulls alongside Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman, Kerr has applied those lessons in San Francisco with players like Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Green himself.

Since taking over as head coach in 2014, Kerr has guided the Warriors to their most successful era, winning titles in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022. Despite a roster with fewer stars compared to earlier years, the Warriors remain highly competitive. With a solid mix of experience and hunger, they aim to contend once again in the Western Conference this season.

