Lionel Messi's new teammate? French World Cup winner training in Miami, could join the Herons

Inter Miami are already looking ahead to the next MLS season, and rumors are swirling about a potential addition to their squad: a World Cup-winning star with France in 2018 who could soon join forces with Lionel Messi.

This week, Paul Pogba terminated his contract with Juventus, which was originally set to expire in June 2026, following a doping violation. Although his initial four-year suspension was reduced to 18 months, making him eligible to return in March 2025, the Italian club opted to part ways with the midfielder and released him immediately.

In this context, Pogba’s future could lie in MLS. Journalist Ben Jacobs reported on his official X account (formerly Twitter): “Pogba is training in Miami and is yet to line up a new club. He is open to playing for a team at the Club World Cup.”

This development has fueled speculation about Pogba potentially joining Inter Miami. While training in South Florida could be purely coincidental, it has sparked interest given his reported desire to participate in next summer’s Club World Cup—a tournament the Herons have qualified for.

While Inter Miami seem like a logical destination, Ben Jacobs highlighted that Pogba’s options extend beyond MLS. “Clubs in America, Europe, and the Middle East are all being considered,” he stated. Despite nearly two years of inactivity before his potential return, Pogba’s immense talent and experience continue to make him an attractive prospect for teams worldwide.

Paul Pogba of France is tackled by Javier Mascherano and Lionel Messi of Argentina during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between France and Argentina at Kazan Arena on June 30, 2018 in Kazan, Russia.

Do Inter Miami need Pogba?

Paul Pogba’s talent is undeniable. Over a decade in Europe’s elite leagues with Juventus and Manchester United, coupled with his World Cup-winning stint with France, solidifies his status as a top-tier player. However, his potential addition raises questions about Inter Miami’s squad balance.

Under head coach Gerardo Martino, Inter Miami have successfully integrated veterans like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba with younger players who provide the energy and physicality necessary for a competitive team.

Adding Pogba to the midfield could offer creative and technical advantages but may also risk defensive imbalances, especially given his age and physical condition following a lengthy absence from professional play.

The Club World Cup: A motivation for Pogba

One of Pogba’s reported motivations for returning to soccer is to compete in the expanded Club World Cup, set to take place next summer in the United States. This revamped tournament will feature 32 teams divided into groups of four, with the top 16 advancing to knockout rounds.

Inter Miami secured their spot in the tournament as MLS representatives after winning the 2024 Supporters’ Shield. However, the Herons face a tough challenge against European giants such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Inter Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain . For Pogba, joining Inter Miami could offer the perfect stage to showcase his skills and compete against the world’s best clubs.