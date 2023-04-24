Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez is a free agent after a short stint with Olympiacos and he could become the most expensive player in an exotic country.

Back in the day, James Rodriguez was one of the most interesting players on Earth. He was already making an impression at AS Monaco when he made a name for himself at the 2014 World Cup, catching Real Madrid's eye.

The Colombian star had a couple of great seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu before being sent on loan to Bayern Munich, but nothing has been the same for him since then. Madrid eventually let him go as a free agent, and James struggled to find stability elsewhere.

He made an attempt to revitalize his career in Greece this season, but it wasn't long before Olympiacos rescinded his contract. Now, the 31-year-old has to decide what to do next, and he could become the record signing in an exotic country.

James Rodriguez could make shocking move to Indonesia

According to Tribunnews, Persib Bandung are reportedly willing to offer James Rodriguez a two-year contract that would make him the highest-paid player in the history of Indonesian soccer.

Though the numbers weren't revealed, it would be a two-year contract with an additional bonus for being a free agent. James wouldn't be lacking in options, though, as he has also been linked with Botafogo in Brazil and Besiktas in Turkey.

Needless to say, landing a player of James' caliber would certainly boost the Indonesian league. However, we'll have to wait and see which team ultimately acquires the services of the Colombian star.