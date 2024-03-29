Al Nassr will aim to narrow the gap with league leaders Al Hilal as they host Al Ta’ee, who are battling relegation, on Matchday 25 of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League. Ensure you have all the necessary details for this match, including the date, kick-off time, and available options for watching or streaming it online in the United States.

[Watch Al Nassr vs Al Ta’ee live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

As Al Nassr continue their pursuit of the Saudi Pro League title, the margin for error shrinks with each passing match. With Al Hilal firmly seated at the top of the standings with 68 points, a formidable 12-point lead over Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo‘s squad, who finds themselves in a position where each defeat could prove costly.

In their quest for the title, Al Nassr cannot afford any more slip-ups and must relentlessly pursue three points in every encounter. Their upcoming opponents, Al Ta’ee, currently languish in 16th place, teetering on the edge of relegation. For Al Ta’ee, securing points is imperative to maintain hope of retaining their status in the league.

Al Nassr vs Al Ta’ee: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Australia: 6:00 AM (March 31)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (March 31)

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (March 31)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Al Nassr vs Al Ta’ee: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Australia: 10Play

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: MULTISPORTS 4

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2

Indonesia: SPOTV Asia, Vision+

Malaysia: SPOTV Asia

Nigeria: Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

South Africa: Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

United Kingdom: DAZN, DAZN1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus