Andrey Rublev is set to face off against Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Madrid Open. For fans eagerly anticipating every moment of this pivotal match, we’ll furnish essential details, including the precise date, start time, and a variety of options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

Meeting expectations, local favorite Carlos Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals of the 2024 Madrid Open without significant issues. Although he faced some difficulties against German Jan-Lennard Struff in the round of 16, overall he demonstrated great solidity in all of his matches.

However, he now faces a much more challenging duel. His opponent will be Andrey Rublev, also considered a title contender like the Spaniard. The Russian player has won all of his matches without dropping a single set, and has conceded very few games. Nevertheless, the challenge ahead is greater, as he aims to eliminate one of the top favorites to win the tournament.

When will the Andrey Rublev vs Carlos Alcaraz match be played?

The quarterfinal match of the 2024 Madrid Open between Andrey Rublev and Carlos Alcaraz place this Wednesday, May 1 at 10:00 AM (ET).

Andrey Rublev of Russia – IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Andrey Rublev vs Carlos Alcaraz: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Andrey Rublev vs Carlos Alcaraz in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the 2024 Madrid Open quarterfinal between Andrey Rublev and Carlos Alcaraz can be watched on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.