According to a report by The Athletic, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant was never truly comfortable with his role in Frank Vogel's offense next to Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Once again, Kevin Durant was the centerpiece of the most disappointing team in the NBA. Perhaps he’s cursed, but it seems like it doesn’t matter how many stars he teams up with, he’s always going to fall short.

Needless to say, he’s far from the only one to blame for the Phoenix Suns‘ debacle. He averaged 26.8 points per game on 55.2% from the field, yet he couldn’t prevent a first-round sweep against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Following the elimination, a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed that the two-time NBA champion never truly felt comfortable in the offense next to Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

KD Wasn’t Comfortable Next To Devin Booker

“Meanwhile, Durant, among the best scorers in NBA history, was not always happy with how he was used,” read the report. “Sources briefed on the matter told The Athletic that Durant never felt comfortable with his role in Phoenix’s offense alongside Booker and Beal this season. Those sources said Durant had persistent issues with the offense, feeling that he was being relegated to the corner far too often and not having the proper designs to play to his strengths as the offense was built around pick-and-rolls.”

This is far from a surprise, as the Suns didn’t have a floor general or a traditional point guard. That made their offense stagnant, predictable, and ISO-heavy, with four players looking around whenever one had the ball.

Durant Never Complained

Despite their evident issues, Durant never complained. Some close to him thought he had to address those concerns with coach Frank Vogel, but that was never the case:

“At the same time, some teammates and people close to the organization believed Durant needed to voice his concerns more adamantly and directly with Vogel and his coaching staff,“ the report added.

Durant has never been that kind of player. He’s not a vocal leader — which is fine — and he takes pride on being a plug-and-play kind of guy. In the end, that cost his team again.

Perhaps this will finally make people appreciate Stephen Curry a little more. Durant has played with countless future Hall of Famers, yet he’s never even been back to the NBA Finals since he left his side.

Now, the Suns’ future is more than uncertain. They’re in a tough spot with the salary cap, and have no control of their first-round picks through 2030, so this potential dynasty could end up being another disaster.