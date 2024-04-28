Deion Sanders has been rumored to be an option for many NFL teams in 2025.

Deion Sanders, former player of the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, had a debut season full of ups and downs as head coach of Colorado in college football.

It all began with shocking wins against TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State, but, after losses facing Oregon and USC, reality set in and the second half of the year was disastrous to post a 4-8 record without bowl eligibility.

However, the NFL took notice of Coach Prime’s impact on and off the field. Although Deion Sanders already confirmed he will be back with the Buffaloes this year, 2025 is still a big question mark.

Deion Sanders answered if he’ll go to the NFL (Getty Images)

Will Deion Sanders coach in the NFL?

Deion Sanders spoke about his possible future in Colorado considering his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, could be one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“I’m a father, not a baby daddy. I don’t follow my kids. I pave roads for my kids. I build generational wealth for my kids. I lead my kids. I don’t follow my kids. So I do not plan on following my kids to the NFL. I have work to do here.”

Shilo Sanders will also play his final year in college football, but, that won’t derail the plans of Coach Prime to build a championship program with the Buffaloes. He is not going anywhere.

“I absolutely love it here, and I would never think a young brother from the South would really love it in this part of the country, but I really do. The fan base that we have here. I just want to really bless you with a tremendously successful team. I really do. That’s my heart.”