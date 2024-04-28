The future of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium is in jeopardy.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs should have no distractions trying to win their third consecutive Super Bowl. However, there’s a big problem off the field looming for the franchise.

Almost a month ago, residents of Jackson County went to vote and reject a crucial sales tax measure to fund renovations at Arrowhead Stadium. That proposal also included a new venue for the Royals in MLB.

So, after such a massive decision, the NFL is in total suspense of what’s coming next for the Chiefs. Team’s owner, Clark Hunt, admitted that a change of stadium is a real possibility.

“Arrowhead is a special place for our family and our fan base. That was one of the reasons that we focused on it with the last effort, but going forward it may make more sense for us to be in a new stadium.”

Patrick Mahomes could be playing his final years away of Arrowhead Stadium (Getty Images)

Will the Chiefs leave Kansas City soon?

The Chiefs’ current lease of Arrowhead Stadium expires in 2030 and, although they have received offers to play in cities like Dallas, owner Clark Hunt hasn’t made a final decision yet.

“We will approach it from a broader perspective going forward because time is short for us at this point and so we need to see what other options are out there for us. When we started on this process three years ago, it felt like we had a very long time, a long runway with about nine years left on our lease. We’re now down to six years and so I do feel very much of a sense of urgency.”

According to his latest statement, Hunt will try to build a new stadium in the area, but, if that proposal isn’t achievable, a new city could be in the horizon for the Chiefs.

“Stadium development projects just take a long time and I don’t want to put a specific number on it, but with only six and a half years left on the lease, we’re going to have to work very hard over the next year to see if we can find an option.”