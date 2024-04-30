A.J. Brown recently signed a huge contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, and now he's ready to prove to the entire NFL that he's worthy of it.

The Philadelphia Eagles have made A.J. Brown the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. Following a huge contract extension, the wideout has now issued a strong warning to the entire league and his detractors.

After months of contract extension requests, A.J. Brown has finally secured one. The Eagles have designated the 26-year-old player as the highest-paid wide receiver in the league, recognizing his outstanding performances with the team.

Now, Brown shoulders a huge responsibility. The wideout must prove his worthiness of that extension, and indications suggest he’s poised to silence his detractors and showcase his true capabilities to the world.

A.J. Brown opens up on his contract extension with the Eagles

A.J. Brown received great news from the Eagles recently. A few days ago, the NFC East team signed the wideout to a lucrative contract extension, one he had been seeking for a long time.

During this offseason, rumors circulated that the player was discontent with the team’s handling of his contract. However, the club addressed the issue by not only granting him a new deal but also offering a lucrative one.

Brown signed a 3-year, $96 million contract extension, solidifying his status as the highest-paid wide receiver in the league. With this deal, the former 51st overall pick is determined to demonstrate that he’s deserving of such a title.

“Nothing,” Brown said when asked if the extension will change something about his gameplay. “I wanna prove it. Again, it’s a blessing from what I can say. But we don’t play on paper and nobody cares what’s in the bank account when you step in between them lines.”

AJ Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles

With this contract extension, A.J. Brown will earn $32 million per year, surpassing Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown by $2 million. Additionally, the Eagles player has secured $84 million in guaranteed money.

Why did the Eagles give A.J. Brown a contract extension?

A.J. Brown has undoubtedly earned this new contract extension. The wide receiver holds the top two seasons in receiving yards by a player in franchise history, establishing himself as a crucial component in Jalen Hurts’s offense.

The three-time Pro Bowler has recorded two consecutive seasons with over 1,400 yards. With the Eagles boasting one of the best offenses in the NFC, the former Titans player is viewed as a crucial piece for achieving success.