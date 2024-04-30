Monterrey will face Columbus Crew for the second leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Monterrey are set to clash with Columbus Crew in the second leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal. Uncover the crucial particulars, such as the match date, kickoff time, and a customized selection of streaming options tailored specifically for viewers in the United States.

Monterrey’s final sprint in Liga MX fell short of expectations for a team initially tipped to comfortably secure first place in the regular phase. However, the fluctuations in their local competition performance thus far haven’t seemed to translate to the international stage.

The Rayados have exhibited a commendable level in the Concacaf Champions Cup. Nonetheless, in the first leg, they suffered a 2-1 defeat, albeit they now have the opportunity to turn the tide on home turf. Columbus Crew are aware of their advantage, yet it’s one that cannot be taken for granted. They must strive for a stellar performance to propel them into the final.

When will the Monterrey vs Columbus Crew match be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals between Monterrey and Columbus Crew will be played this Wednesday, May 1 at 10:15 PM (ET).

Yaw Yeboah (L) of Columbus, Maximiliano Meza (C) of Monterrey – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Monterrey vs Columbus Crew: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 PM

CT: 9:15 PM

MT: 8:15 PM

PT: 7:15 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Columbus Crew in the USA

This second leg game of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal between Monterrey and Columbus Crew will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA.