Al Taawon will face off against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in the 2024 Saudi Super Cup semifinal, and here's all the information you need to know to watch this game in your country.

The second semi-final of one of Saudi Arabia‘s most challenging soccer tournaments is set to be a thrilling showdown. Al Hilal await in the final, eager to add another prestigious title to their collection. On one side, Al Taawon, who finished fourth in the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League, will be looking to pull off an upset and secure their spot in the final.

However, the clear favorites to advance are Al Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo. Last season, Al Nassr fought valiantly for the Saudi Pro League title, only to see it slip away to Al Hilal. Now, with a chance for redemption, Ronaldo and his squad are determined to navigate this crucial semi-final and set up a high-stakes rematch in the final.

Al Taawon vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:15 PM

Australia: 2:15 AM (August 15)

Bangladesh: 8:15 PM

Canada: 12:15 PM

France: 6:15 PM

Germany: 6:15 PM

India: 9:45 PM

Indonesia: 12:15 AM (August 15)

Ireland: 5:15 PM

Italy: 6:15 PM

Malaysia: 12:15 AM (August 15)

Mexico: 10:15 AM

Netherlands: 6:15 PM

Nigeria: 5:15 PM

Portugal: 5:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:15 PM

South Africa: 6:15 PM

Spain: 6:15 PM

UAE: 8:15 PM

UK: 5:15 PM

USA: 12:15 PM (ET)

Al Taawon vs Al Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Australia: 10 Play

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: Vision+, SPOTV Asia

International: Shahid

Malaysia: SPOTV Asia

Mexico: Azteca Sports Live

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: SSC

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

UK: DAZN UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports