Alaves and Barcelona will face each other at the Mendizorrotza Stadium for Matchday 22 of the 2021-2022 La Liga season. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch this Spanish League game in the US.

Barcelona will visit Alaves at the Mendizorrotza Stadium for Matchday 22 of the 2021-2022 La Liga season. Check out all the detailed information about this Spanish league game including the date, time, and TV Channel in the US.

Although Xavi's team has a game in hand, it's far away from leaders Real Madrid in the standings. Barcelona have 32 points in 20 matches, while La Casa Blanca have 49 points in 22 games.

However, the Cules now will face an Alaves side that is fighting to escape from the relegation spots in the 2021-2022 La Liga table. Alaves accumulate 10 Spanish league games without victories.

Alaves vs Barcelona: Date

The match for the 22nd round of the 2021-2022 La Liga season between Alaves and Barcelona will be played on Sunday, January 23, at the Mendizorrotza Stadium. Last time they met, they drew 1-1.

Alaves vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Alaves vs Barcelona

The Alaves vs Barcelona game to be played on Sunday at the Mendizorrotza Stadium for the 22nd round of the 2021-2022 La Liga season will be broadcast in the US exclusively by ESPN+.