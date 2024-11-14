Where to watch Venezuela vs Brazil live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Venezuela receive Brazil in a Matchday 11 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. Here's how to watch the game live, either on TV or through streaming platforms available in the USA.

Venezuela will face off against Brazil in a crucial Matchday 11 showdown in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. USA fans won’t want to miss a second of this pivotal matchup, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

Venezuela’s last double Matchday in World Cup qualifying proved disappointing, as they managed only a single point from two games, dropping them out of the playoff zone despite a commendable draw against Argentina on Matchday 10. Now, the Vinotinto squad is aiming to bounce back.

On the other hand, Brazil are riding high after securing all six points in their last two matches, significantly boosting their standing. However, they’re aware the road ahead demands consistency, with a strong emphasis on locking down three points each match and, crucially, establishing a clear playing style.

When will the Venezuela vs Brazil match be played?

Venezuela take on Brazil for the Matchday 11 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers this Thursday, November 14, with the match kicking off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Yeferson Soteldo of Venezuela – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Venezuela vs Brazil: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Venezuela vs Brazil in the USA

This Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers clash between Venezuela and Brazil will be available for viewers in the USA on Fanatiz.