Aaron Rodgers confirmed if he is ready to keep playing in the NFL after a very disappointing season with the New York Jets.

Aaron Rodgers was supposed to transform the New York Jets into a Super Bowl contender. However, things have been a disaster in one of the biggest disappointments seen in recent years

The Jets have a 3-7 record, firing Robert Saleh wasn’t the answer and the blockbuster trade for Davante Adams didn’t make an impact at all. They won’t chase the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East and their chances of making the playoffs as a wild card are almost done.

Now, when it’s clear that Rodgers won’t be the promised threat to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference, the big question is what happens with his future playing for the Jets.

How much longer will Aaron Rodgers play?

Aaron Rodgers was asked by reporters if he is ready to play another season in 2025. It’s important to remember that the star quarterback will be 41-years old when that happens.

The first question for Rodgers was if the way this season has gone could change his plans to stay in the NFL beyond 2024. “Not really. Not for the negative. No. Not really.”

Then, a reporter brought retirement to the debate by asking Aaron Rodgers: “So, you still want to play in 2025?” This was the brief answer from the veteran: “I think so, yeah.”

Is Aaron Rodgers retiring soon?

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t have plans to retire soon. However, there are no guarantees that the New York Jets want him back for another run in 2025. That’s why, although the quarterback is ready to play, maybe it could be for a different team.