Tom Brady’s fortune goes far beyond his NFL success. From multimillion-dollar contracts to smart investments, find out how the football legend amassed a net worth that rivals the richest athletes.

Considered one of the best players in the National Football League history, Tom Brady has not only shined on the field; he has also managed to build a financial empire off it, with multiple active businesses.

His net worth reflects not only his athletic achievements as a quarterback but also his ability to diversify his income through investments, business partnerships, advertising contracts and much more.

From his long career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to his ventures in business and fashion, he has shown a sharp business vision, becoming an icon that transcends sports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Tom Brady’s net worth?

Tom Brady, a football legend, has amassed an impressive fortune, estimated at around $300 million as of November 2024. His annual salary is $30 million, according to sources like Marca and Celebrity Net Worth.

Advertisement

Tom Brady, former NFL quarterback, looks on before the Detroit Lions play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 13, 2024. (Source: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The growth of his wealth comes from NFL contracts, primarily with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where his achievements made him one of the most valuable players.

Advertisement

Beyond his sports income, he has leveraged his fame in investments and businesses. He signed a $375 million contract with Fox Sports to commentate on games, though he hasn’t officially started this role yet.

In the business realm, the star ventured into the health sector with his TB12 brand, focused on wellness and a healthy lifestyle, and he also co-owns the BRADY clothing brand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although he faced losses due to the collapse of the cryptocurrency platform FTX—where he had a significant stake alongside his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen —he has diversified his portfolio over time.

Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures’ “80 For Brady” at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023. (Source: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Compared to other players, Brady ranks among the richest retired athletes, positioning him in a league of financial success similar to legends like basketball players Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Advertisement

Tom Brady’s earnings from New England Patriots through years

2000-01 | $205.8 thousand

2001-02) | $315 thousand

2002-03) | $3.9 million

2003-04) | $3.1 million

2004-05) | $5.5 million

2005-06) | $15.7 million

2006-07) | $16 million

2007-08) | $6 million

2008-09) | $8 million

2009-10) | $8 million

Advertisement

Tom Brady’s real estate holdings

Tom Brady has invested in various high-value real estate properties, which make up a significant part of his total wealth. He has owned homes in several places, including New York,, Florida, Montana, Brentwood and Massachusetts.

One of the standout properties in his portfolio is his mansion in the exclusive Indian Creek Island area in Miami, known as “Billionaire’s Bunker“, which he purchased for $17 million, according to Home & Gardens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Montana, he owns a residence in the exclusive Yellowstone Club, a private mountain development where several celebrities also have properties. This house is valued at approximately $5.7 million.

He also owns an apartment at 70 Vestry Street in Tribeca, New York City, which he bought for around $3.6 million. Known for its luxury and privacy, this property offers impressive views of the Hudson River.

Advertisement

Although Brady’s real estate portfolio may not be as extensive as those of other retired athletes, it remains impressive and diverse, reflecting a lifestyle that prioritizes both luxury and privacy.