Alaves vs Sevilla: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023/2024 La Liga in your country

Alaves will receive Sevilla this Monday, August 21 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Two teams that have commenced the 2023/2024 La Liga season in a similar manner are set to face off. On one side, we have Alaves, who possess a clear objective for this season: to secure their position in the league. Therefore, they are in dire need of accumulating as many points as possible. However, they suffered a setback in the opening Matchday, losing to Cadiz, a team that could potentially become a direct rival in the relegation battle.

Their opponents will be Sevilla, a team that has experienced a truly tumultuous week. Not only did they initiate their La Liga campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Valencia, but they also succumbed to Manchester City on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup. Eager to leave this unfavorable moment behind, Sevilla are determined to bounce back and secure their first points.

Alaves vs Sevilla: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (August 22)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Belgium: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

Denmark: 7:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

Greece: 8:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM (August 22)

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (August 22)

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Israel: 8:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (August 22)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM (August 22)

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 7:00 PM

Philippines: 1:00 AM (August 22)

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (August 22)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Alaves vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: ESPN2, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 3

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Nova Sports 1

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: M+ LALIGA TV, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Sportkanalen, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sports

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports.