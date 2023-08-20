Alaves will receive Sevilla this Monday, August 21 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Two teams that have commenced the 2023/2024 La Liga season in a similar manner are set to face off. On one side, we have Alaves, who possess a clear objective for this season: to secure their position in the league. Therefore, they are in dire need of accumulating as many points as possible. However, they suffered a setback in the opening Matchday, losing to Cadiz, a team that could potentially become a direct rival in the relegation battle.
Their opponents will be Sevilla, a team that has experienced a truly tumultuous week. Not only did they initiate their La Liga campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Valencia, but they also succumbed to Manchester City on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup. Eager to leave this unfavorable moment behind, Sevilla are determined to bounce back and secure their first points.
Alaves vs Sevilla: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 3:00 AM (August 22)
Bangladesh: 11:00 PM
Belgium: 7:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 7:00 PM
Denmark: 7:00 PM
Egypt: 8:00 PM
France: 7:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
Greece: 8:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM (August 22)
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (August 22)
Ireland: 6:00 PM
Israel: 8:00 PM
Italy: 7:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 PM
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (August 22)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Morocco: 7:00 PM
Netherlands: 7:00 PM
New Zealand: 5:00 AM (August 22)
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 7:00 PM
Philippines: 1:00 AM (August 22)
Poland: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 7:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM (August 22)
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Sweden: 7:00 PM
Switzerland: 7:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 6:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM (ET)
Alaves vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sports
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: ESPN2, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 3
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Nova Sports 1
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: M+ LALIGA TV, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Sportkanalen, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sports
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports.