Atlas play against Cruz Azul at the Supercopa de la Liga MX. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Atlas and Cruz Azul meet in a game of the Supercopa de la Liga MX. This game will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The defending champions want to win another title before the upcoming season begins. Here is all the detailed information about this Supercopa de la Liga MX potential lineups.

Atlas did everything right during the two phases of Liga MX, they won the 2021 Apertura and 2022 Clausura tournaments beating big favorites like Tigres UANL, Cruz Azul, America, among others.

Cruz Azul performed relatively well during the regular season but that was enough for them to play in reclassification and lose to Monterrey in what was the end of their season.

Atlas probable lineup

Two players were key for Atlas to win both phases in 2021 and 2022, one of them was Julian Quiñones with 11 goals and Julio Furch with 11 goals as well. Both players are not Mexican and another international top scorer was Hugo Nervo with 3 goals.

This game will be a little lighter for Atlas, but Diego Cocca's plan is to use all the roster power to win the last title of the season and start the upcoming season as big favorites in what will be his third season as manager.

This is the likely Atlas’s lineup for this game: Camilo Vargas, Jose Abella, Anderson Santamaria, Martin Nervo, Emmanuel Aguilera, Luis Reyes, Edgar Zaldivar, Aníbal Chala, Aldo Rocha, Julio Furch y Julian Quiñones.

Cruz Azul probable lineup

Cruz Azul had a good defense for most of the season allowing 1.00 goals per game, one of the top defenders was Pablo Cesar Aguilar with 27 games started and one goal scored and the on the road record was good for Cruz Azul with 5-9-3 overall.

Among Cruz Azul's top scorers is Santiago Gimenez with 7 goals and Bryan Angulo with 5 goals, both players were not starters for most of the games as Juan Reynoso (Cruz Azul Manager) decided to rotate the forwards for most of the games.

This is the likely Cruz Azul’s lineup for this game: Sebastian Jurado, Juan Escobar, Luis Abram, Julio Dominguez, Alejandro Mayorga, Erik Lira, Uriel Antuna, Ignacio Rivero, Angel Romero, Christian Tabo y Santiago Gimenez.

