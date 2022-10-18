Brentford will face Chelsea for Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Brentford will receive Chelsea at the Brentford Community Stadium in a game valid for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.

The local team is having a more than acceptable performance this season. After their return to the Premier League in 2021/2022, they managed to maintain the category without suffering too much, and now it seems that they will seek a more ambitious goal such as being able to qualify for an international cup, something that would undoubtedly be historic for them.

Chelsea, meanwhile, had a poor start to the season in either the Premier League or the UEFA Champions League, which led to Tuchel's departure as manager. The team now, after a couple of important wins over all against Milan in the UCL, look ready to get back into the title hunt.

Brentford vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time

Brentford will play against Chelsea for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Wednesday, October 19 at the Brentford Community Stadium in Brentford, west of London, England.

Argentina: 3:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (October 20)

Bangladesh: 12:30 AM (October 20)

Belgium: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 3:30 PM

Cameroon: 7:30 PM

Canada: 2:30 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 8:30 PM

Denmark: 8:30 PM

Ecuador: 1:30 PM

Egypt: 8:30 PM

France: 8:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Ghana: 6:30 PM

India: 12:00 AM (October 20)

Indonesia: 1:30 AM (October 20)

Iran: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 7:30 PM

Israel: 9:30 PM

Italy: 8:30 PM

Jamaica: 1:30 PM

Japan: 3:30 AM (October 20)

Kenya: 9:30 PM

Malaysia: 2:30 AM (October 20)

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Morocco: 7:30 PM

Netherlands: 8:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM (October 20)

Nigeria: 7:30 PM

Norway: 8:30 PM

Poland: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 7:30 PM

Qatar: 9:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:30 PM

Senegal: 6:30 PM

Serbia: 8:30 PM

Singapore: 2:30 AM (October 20)

South Africa: 8:30 PM

South Korea: 3:30 AM (October 20)

Spain: 8:30 PM

Sweden: 8:30 PM

Switzerland: 8:30 PM

Tanzania: 9:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:30 PM

Tunisia: 6:30 PM

Uganda: 9:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 7:30 PM

United States: 2:30 PM (ET)

Brentford vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports 3, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN2, GUIGO

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

India: Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Israel: Sport 1

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 4 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV3+ Norway, V Sport Premier League 2, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland, Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Football

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 223 Hub Premier 3

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video

USA: Sling TV, nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, USA Network, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

