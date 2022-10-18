Brentford will receive Chelsea at the Brentford Community Stadium in a game valid for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.
The local team is having a more than acceptable performance this season. After their return to the Premier League in 2021/2022, they managed to maintain the category without suffering too much, and now it seems that they will seek a more ambitious goal such as being able to qualify for an international cup, something that would undoubtedly be historic for them.
Chelsea, meanwhile, had a poor start to the season in either the Premier League or the UEFA Champions League, which led to Tuchel's departure as manager. The team now, after a couple of important wins over all against Milan in the UCL, look ready to get back into the title hunt.
Brentford vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time
Brentford will play against Chelsea for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Wednesday, October 19 at the Brentford Community Stadium in Brentford, west of London, England.
Argentina: 3:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM (October 20)
Bangladesh: 12:30 AM (October 20)
Belgium: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 3:30 PM
Cameroon: 7:30 PM
Canada: 2:30 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 8:30 PM
Denmark: 8:30 PM
Ecuador: 1:30 PM
Egypt: 8:30 PM
France: 8:30 PM
Germany: 8:30 PM
Ghana: 6:30 PM
India: 12:00 AM (October 20)
Indonesia: 1:30 AM (October 20)
Iran: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 7:30 PM
Israel: 9:30 PM
Italy: 8:30 PM
Jamaica: 1:30 PM
Japan: 3:30 AM (October 20)
Kenya: 9:30 PM
Malaysia: 2:30 AM (October 20)
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Morocco: 7:30 PM
Netherlands: 8:30 PM
New Zealand: 6:30 AM (October 20)
Nigeria: 7:30 PM
Norway: 8:30 PM
Poland: 8:30 PM
Portugal: 7:30 PM
Qatar: 9:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:30 PM
Senegal: 6:30 PM
Serbia: 8:30 PM
Singapore: 2:30 AM (October 20)
South Africa: 8:30 PM
South Korea: 3:30 AM (October 20)
Spain: 8:30 PM
Sweden: 8:30 PM
Switzerland: 8:30 PM
Tanzania: 9:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:30 PM
Tunisia: 6:30 PM
Uganda: 9:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 7:30 PM
United States: 2:30 PM (ET)
Brentford vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports 3, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN2, GUIGO
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
India: Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Israel: Sport 1
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 4 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: TV3+ Norway, V Sport Premier League 2, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland, Eleven Sports 3 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Football
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 223 Hub Premier 3
South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App
Spain: DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video
USA: Sling TV, nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, USA Network, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo