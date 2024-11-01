Valencia vs Real Madrid: Why was the 2024-2025 La Liga game postponed?

One of the most anticipated matchups of La Liga's Matchday 12 was set to be between Valencia and Real Madrid. However, this clash will not take place, and here we will tell you why.

In one of La Liga’s most anticipated matchups of the weekend, Real Madrid looked to bounce back from a crushing 4-0 defeat to Barcelona in “El Clasico.” Eager to redeem themselves, Madrid hoped to reclaim momentum with a strong showing.

On the other side, Valencia entered the clash facing significant struggles, sitting at the bottom of the table with just seven points from 11 games, desperate to secure a win to avoid deeper relegation woes. Although both teams are in urgent need of points, this game unfortunately will not be played.

Valencia vs Real Madrid: The reasons for the cancellation

La Liga has announced that the match between Valencia and Real Madrid, originally set for Saturday, November 2, for the Matchday 12, has been postponed due to the severe impact of the Isolated Depression at High Levels (DANA, for its acronym in Spanish) in the Levante region.

Enzo Barrenechea of Valencia – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The extreme weather has disrupted the area, making the match unfeasible for this weekend. Torrential rains, which began Tuesday, have tragically led to several fatalities, marking the worst flooding event in the Valencia region—and indeed the country—this century, as reported by provisional figures from the Spanish government.