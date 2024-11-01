Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, has turned the NFL team into one of the most valuable in sports. Explore his impressive fortune and how he has become a billionaire in the world of football.

Jerry Jones, the owner and president of the Dallas Cowboys, is an iconic figure in the world of sports and business. Not only has he managed to grow his fortune multiple times, but he has also become one of the richest men in America.

Since acquiring the team in 1989 for $140 million, he has transformed the Cowboys into one of the most valuable franchises in the world, with an estimated value of $10 billion according to Forbes, CNN and CNBC.

His business acumen and ability to leverage his initial investments have turned the NFL team, also known as “America’s Team”, from a troubled organization into a multimillion-dollar business. Check out his current net worth…

How much is Jerry Jones’ net worth?

Jerry Jones has an estimated net worth of $15 billion, according to specialized sites like Forbes and Sportskeeda. As of October 2024, he ranks #52 on the list of Forbes 400: The Definitive Ranking of America’s Richest People.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on October 27, 2024. (Source: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

His significant wealth primarily comes from his ownership of the Cowboys, which he purchased in 1989 for $140 million. Currently, the Dallas Cowboys are valued at over $10 billion, making them the most valuable sports franchise in the world.

In addition to his investment in the National Football League, he has significant investments in the oil and gas sector. He founded Jones Oil and Land Lease, which he sold for $175 million in 1986​.

He also holds a 14% stake in Frisco Oil and has invested in Comstock Resources, an energy company involved in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas projects​.

The American entrepreneur has further diversified his portfolio with ventures in hospitality and, along with his fortune, he owns franchises of approximately 90 Papa John’s restaurants through his company, Sun Holdings.

Does Jerry Jones have a fixed salary?

Jerry Jones, as the owner and president of the Dallas Cowboys, does not receive a fixed salary like an employee would. Instead, his income comes from the overall profitability of the franchise and the revenue it generates.

Team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys talks with the media during a press conference at the Ford Center at The Star on January 08, 2020. (Source: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

He benefits from the team’s revenue streams, which include ticket sales, merchandise, sponsorships and broadcasting rights. As a billionaire, he is estimated to earn profits that could exceed $20 million per year.

Jerry Jones’ real estate investments

Jerry Jones has a significant real estate portfolio that reflects his business acumen beyond football. His investments include luxury residential properties and large-scale commercial developments through his company, Blue Star Land.

He and his wife, Eugenia Jones, own a luxurious Mediterranean-style mansion in the exclusive neighborhood of Highland Park in Dallas, valued at approximately $28 million. They purchased it for $6 million in 1992.

The home spans over 14,000 square feet and includes amenities such as a swimming pool and tennis court. Additionally, they have a beach house in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, which adds to their reputation for a luxurious lifestyle.

