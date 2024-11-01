MLB News: Gerrit Cole makes something clear about Aaron Boone after World Series elimination

Aaron Boone brought something special to the Yankees this MLB postseason, facing criticism along the way, but one of his top players, Gerrit Cole, cleared things up about him after the World Series exit.

Gerrit Cole gave a strong effort in Game 5 of the World Series, pitching nearly perfectly through the first four innings. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough, as defensive errors led to a 7-6 Yankees loss to the Dodgers, ending their season.

Aaron Boone faced heavy criticism after the elimination, although reports surfaced indicating his job is secure for another season. Cole, rather than being critical, voiced his support for Boone, noting how the manager consistently supports his players.



When asked about Aaron Boone’s reaction to the loss, Cole shared, “He’s ‘Steady Eddie’ for us. Such a personable, lovable human being. We’re all heartbroken. He’s feeling it; we’re feeling it. This is a tough night.”

The Yankees’ ace, who’s played all four of his New York seasons under Boone’s management, added, “He backs up his players, takes care of his players. That’s who you want to play for in a manager.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees relieves starting pitcher Gerrit Cole #45 during the seventh inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The World Series defeat was a bitter end for Cole and his teammates

Several Yankees players admitted missed opportunities throughout the World Series. Cole described the loss, saying, “This is as bad as it gets. It’s the worst feeling you can have,” while adding that difficult experiences like this can be fuel for growth: “You can use this experience to better yourself.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aaron Judge expressed that he would never forget the painful 2024 World Series loss to the Dodgers, calling it something that would stay with him forever. Jazz Chisholm Jr. echoed this sentiment, sharing, “Nobody ever wants to go this far to lose; it’s a little bit heartbreaking.”

Advertisement

Cole comments on the chaotic fifth inning

The Yankees had a solid lead entering the fifth inning, but things quickly unraveled. When asked about the play at first base with Anthony Rizzo, Cole replied, “Just a wild inning. It almost felt like a win just to not really give up the lead and be in a position to keep going.” He also noted that he had given everything he could in the game’s early innings.

Advertisement