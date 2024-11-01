Chelsea legend Didier Drogba names the player who should have won the Ballon d'Or

Chelsea’s iconic forward Didier Drogba stated there’s one player who, despite never winning the Ballon d'Or, deserved it more than anyone.

Known for his prowess as a goal-scoring machine, Didier Drogba is celebrated as a fierce, powerful forward who was key to Chelsea’s success in the past decade. Nowadays, though, Drogba has taken a different path, serving as a Ballon d’Or gala presenter each year.

The Ivorian has become more relaxed and natural on camera, and his ease shows in his interviews. Recently, B/R Football asked Drogba to name a player who, despite never winning the Ballon d’Or, deserved the honor.

Without hesitation, Drogba responded emphatically: “Thierry Henry,” he stated firmly. Drogba went on to elaborate: “He deserved it like ten times. I think he was fantastic, in the Premier League and also with the [French] National Team.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He was exceptional, his goals in the Champions League, winning games single-handedly for his team. I mean… we’re talking about Thierry Henry. I don’t think there’s anything more to say,“ Drogba concluded.

Thierry Henry of Arsenal celebrates after scoring Arsenal’s seventh goal of the match during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Blackburn Rovers. Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Advertisement

The Ballon d’Ors that got away from Thierry Henry

Between 2000 and 2006, Thierry Henry was recognized multiple times as the year’s best player, winning Premier League and national awards in France—sometimes even outshining legends like Zinedine Zidane. Yet, he never claimed the Ballon d’Or.

Advertisement

see also Thierry Henry reveals his Five-a-Side team surprisingly not including Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo

During those years, players like Luis Figo, Michael Owen, Ronaldo Nazário, Pavel Nedved, Andriy Shevchenko, Ronaldinho, and Fabio Cannavaro took home the honor, but Drogba believes Henry’s talent merited the award at least once.

Advertisement

Notable seasons include 2001 and 2003 when Henry won the Premier League with Arsenal and led the league in scoring. Arguments could also be made for 2004 and 2005, during which Henry was Europe’s top scorer and won back-to-back Golden Boots.

Nevertheless, the Ballon d’Or eluded the exceptional French forward, who remains one of Arsenal’s all-time greats and a symbol of their golden “Invincibles” era.

Advertisement