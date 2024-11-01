Baker Mayfield's recent performances have fallen short, prompting him to speak candidly about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' struggles—and his own.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a smooth quarterback transition with Baker Mayfield. However, the former Rams player has recently struggled, and he’s fully aware of it.

When Tom Brady retired in 2023, alarms sounded in Florida. The Buccaneers needed a new signal-caller, and although they couldn’t replace Brady’s level, they wanted to maintain stability.

The club signed Baker Mayfield last year amid some doubts. Nonetheless, he proved he’s still capable of starting in the NFL, performing well with the NFC South team.

Baker Mayfield owns up to Buccaneers’ recent struggles

Last year, the Buccaneers needed to select a new quarterback after Tom Brady’s tough departure. While they were expected to draft a new player, they ultimately chose an experienced option.

In free agency, the Bucs saw Baker Mayfield was available. While he had shown promise with the Rams, his past stints with the Browns and Panthers left some questions for the team.

Mayfield fought to earn the starting spot, and the club entrusted him with it. Fortunately, the decision paid off, and it appears no one will take his role anytime soon.

Although his 2024 NFL season started strong, Mayfield is now struggling. Aware of his shortcomings, the quarterback has been brutally honest about his recent performances.

“Yeah, it pisses me off,” Mayfield said on his recent string of picks. “I don’t want to turn the ball over. To me, that’s shooting our whole team in the foot. That’s not what I want to do, so yeah, it makes me angry.”

What is next for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their last two games, and their upcoming match is not easy at all. In Week 9, the NFC South club will face the Kansas City Chiefs in a very tough duel for Baker Mayfield and company.

Week 9 @ Kansas City Chiefs

Week 10 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 11 – BYE

Week 12 @ New York Giants

