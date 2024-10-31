Chiefs News: Andy Reid sends clear message to Travis Kelce with strong warning to rest of the NFL

Many things have been said about Travis Kelce in the 2024 NFL season, but Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has always come to the tight end's defense.

The start of the 2024 NFL season was challenging for Travis Kelce. However, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end always had full support from head coach Andy Reid, and that confidence eventually paid off.

The veteran tight end, who turned 35 earlier in October, scored his first touchdown of the year in a breakout performance during the Chiefs‘ 27-20 road win over division rivals Las Vegas Raiders.

With 10 catches for 90 yards (averaging 9.0 yards per reception) on 12 targets, Kelce led Kansas City’s pass catchers on Sunday. While it was the kind of game he needed to silence his critics, Reid never doubted the tight end. And the coach warned the rest of the NFL not to underestimate his player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He’s one of the great ones. You might slow him down for a minute, but not for very long,” Reid told reporters on Thursday when asked about Kelce, via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

Head coach Andy Reid and Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs look on during the second quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

Reid came to Kelce’s defense every time the player faced criticism for his slow start to the 2024 NFL season, so it’s probably refreshing for the coach to see the 3x Super Bowl champion prove the doubters wrong.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends clear message to Travis Kelce, Chiefs teammates after perfect start

Reid happy with Kelce’s contribution to the Chiefs

Before posting season-high stats on Sunday, the veteran tight end was struggling to look like his true self. Still, Reid was happy with Kelce’s new role in the Chiefs’ offense as a blocker.

Advertisement

“He’s so willing to do that. He just wants to win, is what he wants to do, and make sure we’re doing well offensively. He isn’t selfish that way – he just wants to be in there…,” Reid said.

see also NFL News: Travis Kelce makes something clear about his commitment to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

Kelce let Reid, Mahomes know there’s no need to worry

With the player getting double-teamed, the first weeks of the 2024 season saw other pass catchers take the limelight. But far from complaining, Kelce accepted that his chemistry with Patrick Mahomes may not be the same as in previous years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apart from getting all the support he needed from Reid and Mahomes, other teammates also got Kelce’s back during the tough times. For instance, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster also made it clear that Kelce’s importance to the offense was beyond what the numbers could say.

see also NFL News: Andy Reid has found a new leader on the Chiefs alongside Patrick Mahomes

Either way, Kelce has made sure to let everyone know that the only thing that matters to him is to succeed. Back in September, the tight end reminded Reid and Mahomes about his priorities: “As long as we’re winning football games, we’re good to go, baby.”