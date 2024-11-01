NFL News: Chiefs HC Andy Reid makes something clear about Patrick Mahomes' new teammate's debut

Trending topics:
Andy Reid confirmed what his plans are regarding the debut of a new teammate for Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs, who are on a roll in the 2024 NFL season.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks with the media after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
By Ignacio Cairola

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to continue their perfect 7-0 start and win their eighth straight game. To that end, head coach Andy Reid made sure to surround star Patrick Mahomes with quality players before the trade deadline of the 2024 NFL season.

Reid is known for being very precise with his pick times and tactical preparation. Ahead of another big game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 9, the Chiefs’ head coach made it clear what Mahomes‘ new teammate has to offer.

The Chiefs added linebacker Joshua Uche in a trade with the New England Patriots, the second player to join the Kansas City team after the arrival of DeAndre Hopkins last week. The Patriots received a 2026 sixth-round pick in the trade.

Andy Reid made it clear whether he plans to use Uche

“I think there’s a good chance he’ll play on Monday, we’ll see. We know how important that position is and having him in the mix is something that helps us as a team. That’s why he’s with us,” Reid said about the possibility of Uche making his debut for the Kansas City Chiefs next Monday.

Josh Uche #55 of the New England Patriots reacts after a game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

“We’ve had the benefit of playing against him, so we know he’s a very aggressive player, good at getting pressure on the quarterback. We’re going to work with him in the defensive line rotation to get him used to what we’re doing,” Reid said of Uche’s role with the Chiefs.

NFL News: Andy Reid, Chiefs still have important problem to solve around Patrick Mahomes

Joshua Uche’s performance in the 2024 NFL season

In the current NFL season, linebacker Uche had played six games with the Patriots, recording 13 combined tackles (10 solo). The 26-year-old has two catches in six games this season, and is averaging 20.5 catches for his career.

