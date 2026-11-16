|Canada vs Guatemala: Match Summary
|Match
|Canada vs. Guatemala
|Tournament
|2026-27 Concacaf Nations League
|Date
|Monday, November 16, 2026
|Time
|8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT
|TV Channels
|Fox Sports 1, TUDN
|Live Stream
|Fubo, ViX, Fox One, TUDN.com, TUDN App
How to watch Canada vs Guatemala in the USA
The match airs on Fox Sports 1 and TUDN for viewers in the USA.
Fans can also stream the game on Fubo, ViX, Fox One, TUDN.com and the TUDN App.
Can I watch Canada vs Guatemala for free?
Viewers in the United States can watch Canada vs Guatemala for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Canada come into this match off a 3-2 win over Guatemala on November 14. Before that, they lost 0-1 to the United States on October 7 and beat Peru 2-0 on October 3.
Guatemala are still searching for consistency. They fell 2-3 to Canada in their last outing, then beat Suriname 1-0 on October 6 after a 0-0 draw with the same opponent on October 2.
Canada leads the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on November 14, 2026: Guatemala 2-3 Canada.
What time is the Canada vs Guatemala match?
The Canada vs Guatemala match kicks off on Monday, November 16, at 8:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:
- Eastern Time (ET): 8:00 PM
- Central Time (CT): 7:00 PM
- Mountain Time (MT): 6:00 PM
- Pacific Time (PT): 5:00 PM