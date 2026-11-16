Canada host Guatemala at BMO Field in Toronto in the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League, days after the two sides met in a tight match. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Canada vs Guatemala: Match Summary Match Canada vs. Guatemala Tournament 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League Date Monday, November 16, 2026 Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 1, TUDN Live Stream Fubo, ViX, Fox One, TUDN.com, TUDN App

How to watch Canada vs Guatemala in the USA

The match airs on Fox Sports 1 and TUDN for viewers in the USA.

Fans can also stream the game on Fubo, ViX, Fox One, TUDN.com and the TUDN App.

Can I watch Canada vs Guatemala for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Canada vs Guatemala for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Canada come into this match off a 3-2 win over Guatemala on November 14. Before that, they lost 0-1 to the United States on October 7 and beat Peru 2-0 on October 3.

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Guatemala are still searching for consistency. They fell 2-3 to Canada in their last outing, then beat Suriname 1-0 on October 6 after a 0-0 draw with the same opponent on October 2.

Canada leads the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on November 14, 2026: Guatemala 2-3 Canada.

What time is the Canada vs Guatemala match?

The Canada vs Guatemala match kicks off on Monday, November 16, at 8:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

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