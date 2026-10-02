Suriname vs Guatemala: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Concacaf Nations League game on October 2, 2026

Suriname host Guatemala at Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadion in Matchday 3 of the Concacaf Nations League League A. Both teams are chasing points in Group B, so here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Suriname vs Guatemala Tournament Concacaf Nations League Date Friday, October 2, 2026 Time 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, FOX One, ViX

How to watch Suriname vs Guatemala in the USA

Suriname vs Guatemala will be available in the United States on FOX Sports 2 (FS2) and FOX One, with streaming also available through Fubo and ViX.

Can I watch Suriname vs Guatemala for free?

Eligible new Fubo subscribers can watch Suriname vs Guatemala through the platform’s five-day free trial.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Suriname and Guatemala will face each other at Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadion on October 2 in Matchday 3 of League A, Group B in the 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League. The group also includes Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique and El Salvador.

Each of the 12 non-seeded League A teams plays four group-stage matches, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarterfinals alongside pre-seeded Canada, Mexico, Panama and the United States.

Players of Suriname pose for a team photo (Source: Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images)

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The result will also matter for the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup, as the Nations League provides a qualification route to that tournament. Suriname‘s road to the October 2 fixture begins with Honduras on September 25 and Martinique on September 28, while Guatemala opens against Jamaica on September 25 before hosting El Salvador on September 28. Those results will shape the Group B standings before the teams meet in Paramaribo.

For Suriname, the match is part of the beginning of Henk Fraser‘s tenure as head coach. The former Netherlands international was appointed in July on a contract running through the 2030 World Cup cycle. Fraser has said his team will use a 4-3-3 as its basic formation and emphasized that Suriname intends to play for results regardless of whether it is home or away.

Guatemala enter a new competitive cycle under Luis Fernando Tena after missing out on the 2026 World Cup. The coach selected a 24-player squad for the Nations League, including goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen, defenders Nicolas Samayoa and Jose Morales, midfielder Jorge Aparicio and forwards Oscar Santis, Darwin Lom and Rubio Rubin. Arquimedes Ordonez was initially selected but later withdrew because of an ankle injury.

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What time is the Suriname vs Guatemala match?

The Suriname vs Guatemala match kicks off on Friday, October 2, at 6:00 PM ET in the United States. The scheduled local kickoff in Paramaribo is 7:00 PM.