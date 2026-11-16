Guatemala faces a decisive second leg against Canada in the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, with a place in the semifinals at stake. The aggregate score sets up a crucial night for both teams.

The Guatemala vs. Canada quarterfinal series remains wide open, despite the Canadians holding a 3-2 aggregate advantage heading into the second leg of the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League.

After taking a commanding 3-0 lead in the first half, Canada allowed Los Chapines to fight back with two second-half goals, setting up a decisive showdown at BMO Field in Toronto, which kicks off at 8 PM ET.

With everything on the line, the result of Monday’s clash could take the series in very different directions. A Guatemala victory, a draw or a defeat would each have important implications depending on the final aggregate score.

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What happens if Guatemala wins vs Canada today?

If Guatemala beats Canada, Los Chapines could advance to the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League semifinals, but they must overcome the 3-2 aggregate deficit from the first leg.

The starting 11 for Guatemala before an international friendly match (Source: Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The margin of victory and the number of goals scored in Toronto will determine whether Guatemala qualifies directly, forces extra time or is still eliminated. Canada took a one-goal advantage into the return leg after winning 3-2 in Guatemala City on November 14.

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Tani Oluwaseyi, Liam Millar and Jonathan David scored for Jesse Marsch’s team, while Oscar Santis and an own goal by Luc De Fougerolles helped Guatemala stay alive in the series. The possible outcomes for Guatemala are:

Win by two or more goals: Guatemala overturns the aggregate deficit and advances to the Nations League Finals for the first time.

Win by one goal: The aggregate score becomes tied, so the away-goals rule comes into play. Canada scored three away goals in the first leg, meaning Guatemala would need to score at least four goals in its victory to advance outright. If Guatemala wins 3-2, both teams would have three away goals and the series would go to extra time (if the draw persists in overtime, penalties decide the winner). If Guatemala wins 1-0 or 2-1, Canada advances.

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This makes the scoring margin particularly important for Luis Fernando Tena‘s squad. A narrow victory does not automatically guarantee qualification, even if Guatemala manages to win the match in Toronto.

What happens if Guatemala and Canada tie today?

If Guatemala draws against Canada, the Canadian national team advances to the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League Finals with a 3-2 aggregate victory. A tie would not be enough for Los Chapines to erase the deficit from the opening match.

Canada would therefore achieve its objective without needing to win the second leg. After reaching the Finals in the 2022-23 and 2024-25 editions, Jesse Marsch‘s team is looking to return to the competition’s final stage for the third time.

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For Guatemala, a draw would end its first-ever Nations League quarterfinal campaign. Despite reaching this stage for the first time, Los Chapines would fall short of a semifinal appearance after finishing the group phase strongly.

The aggregate score is the decisive factor in this scenario: a draw in Toronto would leave Canada ahead by one goal, eliminating the need for extra time or a penalty shootout.

What happens if Guatemala loses to Canada today?

If Guatemala loses to Canada, the Canadian national team advances to the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League Finals, extending its aggregate advantage and eliminating Los Chapines. A Canadian victory would make the first-leg result even more valuable for Marsch’s squad.

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A second consecutive victory would confirm Canada’s place in the semifinals, where it would compete for the Nations League title in March 2027. It would also secure direct qualification for the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup, an additional objective attached to winning a League A quarterfinal series.

For Guatemala, a defeat would mean the end of its tournament campaign at the quarterfinal stage. Even though the team showed resilience by scoring twice in the first leg, it would be unable to overturn Canada’s advantage over the two matches.

Key takeaways

Canada holds a 3-2 aggregate advantage entering the second leg at BMO Field in Toronto.

entering the second leg at BMO Field in Toronto. Guatemala must win by two or more goals to advance outright to the semifinals.

to advance outright to the semifinals. Canada advances with a win or a tie, securing direct 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup qualification.