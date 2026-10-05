Guatemala vs Suriname: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Concacaf Nations League game on October 5, 2026

Guatemala host Suriname at Estadio Manuel Felipe Carrera in the final League A, Group B matchday of the Concacaf Nations League. With a quarterfinal place at stake, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Guatemala vs Suriname Tournament Concacaf Nations League Date Monday, October 5, 2026 Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM ET TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch Guatemala vs Suriname in the USA

Guatemala vs Suriname will be available in the United States on FOX Sports 2 (FS2), with streaming options including Fubo, FOX One and ViX.

Can I watch Guatemala vs Suriname for free?

Yes, eligible viewers can watch Guatemala vs Suriname for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial. The match page specifically lists the game at no cost through its trial option and confirms that it is being carried on FOX Sports 2.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Guatemala vs. Suriname is a decisive final Group B match in the 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League, with both teams still in contention for a place in the quarterfinals. Suriname enters the final matchday on seven points, while Guatemala has four, putting the Chapines in third place but still within reach of the top two.

Guatemala players before an international friendly match (Source: Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Jamaica is second with six points, so the result in Guatemala City could have a direct impact on who advances. The matchup comes just three days after the teams played to a 0-0 draw in Paramaribo on October 2.

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That result kept Suriname at the top of the group, while Guatemala gained a point but remained behind Jamaica. The Chapines also have a notable advantage in goal difference, sitting at +5 compared with Suriname’s +2 and Jamaica’s +2, which could become important if the teams finish level on points.

The format makes this final game particularly important. Only the top two teams from Group B advance to the League A quarterfinals, where they will join the four pre-seeded nations: the United States, Mexico, Canada and Panama.

What time is the Guatemala vs Suriname match?

The Guatemala vs Suriname match kicks off on Monday, October 5, at 8:00 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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