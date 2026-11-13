Guatemala vs Canada: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Concacaf Nations League game on November 13, 2026

Guatemala host Canada at Estadio Manuel Felipe Carrera in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals. With a place in the 2027 Finals and Gold Cup qualification at stake, find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Guatemala vs Canada Tournament Concacaf Nations League Date Friday, November 13, 2026 Time 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2, TUDN USA Live Stream Fubo, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX One

How to watch Guatemala vs Canada in the USA

Soccer fans in the United States can watch Guatemala vs Canada on Fox Sports 2 and TUDN USA.

The match will also be available through streaming services such as Fubo, FOX One, ViX, the TUDN App and TUDN.com, giving viewers several options to follow the action live.

Can I watch Guatemala vs Canada for free?

Fans in the United States can watch Guatemala vs Canada live on Fubo, which lists the match on FS2 and advertises a five-day free trial for eligible new subscribers.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Guatemala and Canada meet in the first leg of the 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, with a place in the 2027 Concacaf Nations League Finals and direct qualification for the 2027 Gold Cup on the line.

The series will be decided over two matches, with the return leg scheduled for November 16 at BMO Field in Toronto. The team that advances will qualify for the Nations League Finals in March 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, while the losing side will have to compete in the Gold Cup Preliminary Round.

Dayne St. Clair #1 of Canada looks on during the national anthem (Source: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

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Guatemala arrives at this stage after finishing first in League A Group B, securing its first-ever appearance in the Nations League quarterfinals. Los Chapines collected seven points in four matches, recording two wins, one draw and one defeat. They scored nine goals and conceded three, with their most impressive result being a 6-0 victory over El Salvador. They also defeated Suriname 1-0, drew 0-0 against the same opponent and lost 3-2 to Jamaica.

Led by head coach Luis Fernando Tena, Guatemala will look to take advantage of playing at home before traveling to Canada for the decisive second leg. The squad features several players with connections to MLS, including goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen, defender Aaron Herrera and midfielder Olger Escobar. Forward Oscar Santis is another important attacking option for the Guatemalan national team.

Canada, meanwhile, earned direct entry into the quarterfinals as one of Concacaf’s four highest-ranked national teams, alongside the United States, Mexico and Panama. Jesse Marsch‘s team finished third in the previous Nations League edition in 2024-25 and will be looking to reach the Finals once again. The Canadians also arrive after a historic 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, in which they reached the Round of 16 for the first time.

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What time is the Guatemala vs Canada match?

The Guatemala vs Canada match kicks off on Friday, November 13, at 9:00 PM ET at Estadio Manuel Felipe Carrera in Guatemala City. For viewers across the United States, here are the local start times: