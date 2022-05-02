Libertad, the leader of Group B of the Copa Libertadores, will visit Caracas this Tuesday, May 3. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, the preview, prediction and odds in the United States.

In what will be their fourth game in this Copa Libertadores, the leaders of Group B, Libertad, will visit Caracas this Tuesday, May 3 at 6:15 PM (ET). Find here all you need to know about this Libertadores game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Libertad are leaders with almost a perfect score: 7 points out of a possible 9. They are getting closer to confirming their passage to the round of 16, although obviously for this they will have to continue on the path of victory. In fact, if they win this game, and if Paranaense also beats The Strongest, they would already secure their place in the next phase.

In the case of Caracas, with 2 points they still have a chance to advance to the round of 16, although it will not be easy since they currently have 2 points less than Paranaense, the second in the group. However, if they were to win, they could have one more point, depending on what happens in the game between the Brazilians and the Bolivians. What is certain is that a defeat would practically force them to aspire to no more than third place, looking for a place in the Copa Sudamericana.

Caracas vs Libertad: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Time: 6:15 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olímpico de la UCV, Caracas, Venezuela

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Caracas vs Libertad: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:15 PM

CT: 5:15 PM

MT: 4:15 PM

PT: 3:15 PM

Caracas vs Libertad: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Tomorrow's game will be the fourth that these two rivals play against each other in history. So far, Libertad have fared a little better as they were winners in 2 of the 3 games recorded to date, while Caracas was a winner in the remaining one and there were no draws. Of course, the last game between the two was two weeks ago with a 2-1 victory for Libertad.

Before that they had met in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2020. On that occasion they were local victories: 3-2 in Paraguay on March 11, 2020 and then 2-1 on September 24, 2020 (the difference between game and another is due to the suspension that year of the Copa Libertadores due to COVID-19).

How to watch or live stream Caracas vs Libertad in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, May 3 at the Estadio Olímpico de la UCV for the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Caracas and Libertad will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Caracas vs Libertad: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Libertad are the favorite with +125 odds, while Caracas have +225. A tie would finish in a +220 payout.

Caliente Caracas +225 Tie +220 Libertad +225

*Odds via Caliente