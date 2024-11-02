Trending topics:
MLS

Where to watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2024 MLS Round of 16

Atlanta United take on Inter Miami for the second leg 2024 MLS round of 16. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireInter Miami forward Lionel Messi

By Leonardo Herrera

Atlanta United are set to face Inter Miami in the second leg of the 2024 MLS Round of 16, with fans across the USA gearing up to catch every moment. Key details, including match date, kickoff time, and streaming options, are available to ensure supporters don’t miss this pivotal showdown.

[Watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami live in the USA on Apple TV]

In the second leg, Inter Miami and Atlanta United are set to renew their rivalry, aiming to deliver another thrilling showdown. Inter Miami took the upper hand in the first match with a 2-1 win, but they know that slim lead won’t guarantee their place in the next round.

Led by Lionel Messi, Miami remain the favorite to advance, yet they’ll need to be vigilant against an Atlanta United squad ready to defy the odds. Atlanta come into the match as the underdog but, with nothing to lose, will push aggressively for a win in a contest that’s shaping up to be a real nail-biter.

When will the Atlanta United vs Inter Miami match be played?

Atlanta United face Inter Miami this Saturday, November 2, in the second leg of the 2024 MLS round of 16, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 PM (ET).

Atlanta United midfielder Ajani Fortune – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Atlanta United midfielder Ajani Fortune – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami in the USA

Tune in to  MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2024 MLS showdown between Atlanta United and Inter Miami live in the USA.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

