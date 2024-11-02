Dak Prescott got real about the situation with the Dallas Cowboys considering the playoffs are in serious jeopardy.

Dak Prescott got a four-year, $240 million contract extension as Jerry Jones thought the franchise quarterback was the key to finally win a Super Bowl . However, the 2024 season has been a total disappointment.

The Dallas Cowboys have a 3-4 record and, with one of the most complicated schedules in the NFL ahead, the path to the playoffs looks like a very complicated task.

That’s why, if they want to produce a remarkable comeback, it al starts against Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons. Prescott knows this has to be the long awaited wake up call.

Will the Cowboys make the playoffs in 2024?

The Dallas Cowboys have a 3-4 record and are in third place of the NFC East behind the Washington Commanders the Philadelphia Eagles. In the wild card race, they’re two games behind for the No. 7 spot. Dak Prescott warned his teammates that there’s no more margin of error.

“Yes. This is a must win game. To me, every game is but obviously I mean, 3-4, as I’ve said, a lot of season left but the first start to be able to say that confidently is getting back even. Especially having a couple of home games after that.”

What is the chance of the Cowboys making the playoffs?

The Cowboys have currently a 22% chance to make the playoffs and face a really tough schedule ahead with games against the Falcons, Eagles, Texans and Commanders.

A win at Atlanta puts that number up to 33%, but, a loss facing Kirk Cousins might be the end of their season with the playoff chances falling all the way down to 15%.

