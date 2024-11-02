NFL News: Dolphins teammate of Tua Tagovailoa still waiting for season debut due to injury

In the lead-up to Week 9 of the NFL, the QB of the Miami Dolphins knows he will be without a key offensive teammate due to an injury, and his debut this season has yet to take place.

The Miami Dolphins‘ story this NFL season has been closely tied to injuries. The most notable case, Tua Tagovailoa‘s concussion, grabbed all the headlines, but there are several others on that list. Ahead of the matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the QB is aware that he will be without a player who has yet to make his debut this season, and his return remains uncertain.

The divisional showdown against the Buffalo Bills could either spell the end for Mike McDaniel‘s team or provide a final glimmer of hope to string together consecutive wins and at least contend for a wild card spot.

What’s clear is that both the coach and Tua are aware that WR River Cracraft will also be unavailable for this game. He has yet to make his debut this NFL season, and his return to the field remains uncertain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to reports from nbcsports.com, Cracraft was downgraded to out on Saturday by the Miami Dolphins due to not being fully recovered from his shoulder injury. The WR has yet to see any playing time during these eight weeks, but as Coach McDaniel stated, he is expected to return against the Rams in Week 10.

River Cracraft #85 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after a play against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Advertisement

River Cracraft recorded 18 receptions for 223 yards and three touchdowns for the Dolphins during the past two seasons.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Green Bay Packers make final decision on Jordan Love as starting QB against Lions

The Miami Dolphins: All or nothing

The recent home loss of 28-27 to the Arizona Cardinals has left the Dolphins in a position where, if McDaniel’s team suffers another setback, all their efforts this season will be in vain.

Advertisement

If they do not achieve a positive result in the upcoming divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills, it could seal the fate of the Florida franchise, which has been largely defined by injuries throughout the season.

Tua Tagovailoa‘s return to the starting lineup sparked hopes among fans for great achievements, but things did not go as planned last weekend at Hard Rock Stadium. Moving forward, only victories can help the Dolphins salvage this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tua and his feelings about facing the Bills again

The last matchup between the Bills and the Dolphins was unfortunately overshadowed by another concussion suffered by Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa. Ahead of the upcoming clash between the two teams, the player shared his feelings about the situation.

“Nah, I’m a football player. If you have any of those thoughts, I think that’s when it’s time to call it, man,” Tagovailoa answered when asked if his concussion would be on his mind this weekend against the Bills.

Advertisement

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Advertisement

Miami Dolphins upcoming matches:

vs Buffalo Bills, November 3rd

vs Los Angeles Rams, November 11th

vs Las Vegas Raiders, November 17th

vs New England Patriots, November 24th

vs Green Bay Packers, November 28th