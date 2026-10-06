Colombia vs Peru: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a friendly game on October 6, 2026

Colombia and Peru meet at Nu Stadium in Miami for an international friendly as both teams continue building after the 2026 World Cup. Find out how to watch the South American clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Colombia vs Peru Tournament Friendly Date Tuesday, October 6, 2026 Time 7:45 PM ET / 4:45 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fanatiz, Triller TV+

How to watch Colombia vs Peru in the USA

Colombia vs Peru will be available to watch live in the United States through Fanatiz and TrillerTV+, with both platforms offering legal streaming options for the international friendly.

Can I watch Colombia vs Peru for free?

There is no confirmed free option to watch Colombia vs Peru in the USA. Fanatiz does not offer a free trial, according to its official Help Center, so a subscription or the applicable paid access is required.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Colombia and Peru are looking to close the October FIFA international window with a win as both teams continue rebuilding after the 2026 World Cup.

Colombia enters the friendly in Miami with a 1-1 draw against Mexico and a 1-0 loss to Paraguay, leaving Nestor Lorenzo still searching for the right combinations and greater attacking production. The match against Peru represents another opportunity to test players and tactical variations before the next international window.

James Rodriguez #10 of Colombia (Source: Luke Hales/Getty Images)

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For Peru, the match is also part of a transition under Mano Menezes, with the Brazilian coach evaluating his squad and looking to establish a foundation for the next cycle. The Bicolor drew 1-1 with Mexico during this FIFA window and has also suffered defeats against Canada and the United States. Menezes has indicated that Colombia‘s physicality, pace and ability to attack in depth could cause problems, making this another useful test for Peru’s evolving squad.

What time is the Colombia vs Peru match?

The Colombia vs Peru match kicks off today, Tuesday, October 6, at 7:45 PM ET. The Colombian Football Federation confirms a 6:45 PM local time in Colombia.

Eastern Time: 7:45 PM

Central Time: 6:45 PM

Mountain Time: 5:45 PM

Pacific Time: 4:45 PM