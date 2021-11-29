All the champions of the continental soccer tournaments will face each other at the FIFA Club World Cup 2021, which is going to take place in February 2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Seven teams, including a host club, will try to become the global champions.
The tournament was initially going to take place in December 2021 in Japan, but the country dropped its hosting due to the Covid-19 outgoing pandemic. The current title holders are Bayern Munich, who defeated Tigres UANL in the final.
This year, the favorites to win the title are Chelsea, current UEFA Champions League champions, and Palmeiras, recently crowned Conmebol Copa Libertadores 2021 winners. There, check out the fixtures, key dates and TV channel for the tournament.
FIFA Club World Cup 2021: Key Dates
FIFA confirmed that the tournament will take place from February 3 to 12, 2022. The competition will open with a first round match between Al Jazira and Auckland FC. The final is scheduled for February 12.
Which teams are in the FIFA Club World Cup 2021?
- Palmeiras - Brazil/Conmebol - Conmebol Copa Libertadores 2021 champions
- Chelsea - England/UEFA - UEFA Champions League 2020/21 winner
- CF Monterrey -Mexico/Concacaf - Concacaf Champions League 2021 winners
- Al Hilal - Saudi Arabia/AFC - AFC Champions League 2021 winner
- Al Ahly - Egypt/CAF - CAF Champions League 2020/21 champions
- Al Jazira - United Arab Emirates/AFC - Hosts
- Auckland City - New Zealand/OFC - Nominated by OFC
FIFA Club World Cup 2021: Fixtures
The format of the competition consists of a first round match, then a second round; in which the AFC, Concacaf and CAF winners are already qualified, semifinals, in which the Conmebol and UEFA champions are already qualified, and then the final.
First round
Al Jazira vs Auckland City FC
Second round
Match 2: Al Ahly SC vs CF Monterrey
Match 3: Al Hilal vs First round winner
Semifinals
Palmeiras vs Match 2 winner
Match 3 winner vs Chelsea
Final
Semifinalist 1 vs semifinalist 2
FIFA Club World Cup 2021: Bracket
FIFA Club World Cup 2021: TV Channel
If you are in the United States, you can watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2021 on Fox Sports and Fox Deportes. The competition was initially set to take place in December 2021 in Japan, but the outgoing Covid-19 pandemic forced to change the plans.