The FIFA Club World Cup draw delivered an exciting series of fixtures for the seven clubs who will compete for the crown of club world champions. Here, check out the schedule, key dates and how to watch it in the US.

All the champions of the continental soccer tournaments will face each other at the FIFA Club World Cup 2021, which is going to take place in February 2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Seven teams, including a host club, will try to become the global champions.

The tournament was initially going to take place in December 2021 in Japan, but the country dropped its hosting due to the Covid-19 outgoing pandemic. The current title holders are Bayern Munich, who defeated Tigres UANL in the final.

This year, the favorites to win the title are Chelsea, current UEFA Champions League champions, and Palmeiras, recently crowned Conmebol Copa Libertadores 2021 winners. There, check out the fixtures, key dates and TV channel for the tournament.

FIFA Club World Cup 2021: Key Dates

FIFA confirmed that the tournament will take place from February 3 to 12, 2022. The competition will open with a first round match between Al Jazira and Auckland FC. The final is scheduled for February 12.

Which teams are in the FIFA Club World Cup 2021?

Palmeiras - Brazil/Conmebol - Conmebol Copa Libertadores 2021 champions

Chelsea - England/UEFA - UEFA Champions League 2020/21 winner

CF Monterrey -Mexico/Concacaf - Concacaf Champions League 2021 winners

Al Hilal - Saudi Arabia/AFC - AFC Champions League 2021 winner

Al Ahly - Egypt/CAF - CAF Champions League 2020/21 champions

Al Jazira - United Arab Emirates/AFC - Hosts

Auckland City - New Zealand/OFC - Nominated by OFC

FIFA Club World Cup 2021: Fixtures

The format of the competition consists of a first round match, then a second round; in which the AFC, Concacaf and CAF winners are already qualified, semifinals, in which the Conmebol and UEFA champions are already qualified, and then the final.

First round

Al Jazira vs Auckland City FC

Second round

Match 2: Al Ahly SC vs CF Monterrey

Match 3: Al Hilal vs First round winner

Semifinals

Palmeiras vs Match 2 winner

Match 3 winner vs Chelsea

Final

Semifinalist 1 vs semifinalist 2

FIFA Club World Cup 2021: Bracket

FIFA Club World Cup 2021: TV Channel

If you are in the United States, you can watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2021 on Fox Sports and Fox Deportes. The competition was initially set to take place in December 2021 in Japan, but the outgoing Covid-19 pandemic forced to change the plans.