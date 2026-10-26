How many African players have won the Ballon d’Or?

The Ballon d’Or has crowned some of soccer’s greatest legends, but African players have had a unique place in its history. From iconic performances to historic milestones, their impact on the prestigious award spans generations.

The Ballon d’Or has recognized some of the greatest players in soccer history, but African talent has rarely reached the top of the award’s podium. Since the prestigious honor was first presented in 1956, only one player representing an African nation has claimed the men’s trophy.

That player is George Weah, the Liberian striker who won the Ballon d’Or in 1995 after standout performances with Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan. His victory was historic, as that year marked the first time players from outside Europe were eligible for the award.

Three decades later, he remains the only winner. Several African stars have come close to following in his footsteps, including Senegal’s Sadio Mane, who finished second in 2022, and other leading names who have earned places on the shortlist.

Advertisement

Which African players have come closest to winning the Ballon d’Or?

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o are among the African players who have come closest to winning the Ballon d’Or, with Mane recording the best finish by an African player since George Weah’s 1995 triumph.

Sadio Mane attends the Ballon D’Or photocall (Source: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Sadio Mane: Second Place in 2022

Mane came closest to matching Weah when he finished second in the 2022 Ballon d’Or voting, behind Benzema. His season included major contributions to Liverpool’s domestic cup victories and Senegal’s first Africa Cup of Nations title in February 2022. His performances for club and country made him the highest-ranked African player since Weah’s historic win.

Advertisement

Mohamed Salah: Fourth Place in 2025

Salah recorded his best-ever Ballon d’Or finish in 2025, placing fourth after an outstanding season with Liverpool. The Egyptian forward had previously finished fifth in both 2019 and 2022, along with sixth in 2018. His fourth-place result put him among the most successful African contenders in the award’s history, although he remained outside the top three.

Didier Drogba: Fourth Place in 2007

Drogba finished fourth in the 2007 Ballon d’Or, behind winner Kaka, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Ivory Coast striker was a key figure for Chelsea and established himself as one of the most influential forwards in European soccer. He also recorded several other top-10 finishes, including eighth place in 2006 and 2012.

Samuel Eto’o: Fifth Place in 2009

Eto’o’s highest finish came in 2009, when he ranked fifth in the Ballon d’Or voting after helping Barcelona win the treble of La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League. The Cameroon international scored consistently throughout the campaign and remains one of Africa’s most decorated forwards. He also finished sixth in 2006 and eighth in 2011.

Advertisement

Other African players who reached the top 10

Although Weah remains the only African player to win the men’s Ballon d’Or, Mane’s runner-up finish and Salah’s fourth-place result show how close other stars have come to joining him. Several other African stars have earned places among the award’s leading contenders:

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco): Finished sixth in 2025, strengthening his status as one of the continent’s leading modern players.

(Morocco): Finished sixth in 2025, strengthening his status as one of the continent’s leading modern players. Riyad Mahrez (Algeria): Placed seventh in 2016 after playing a central role in Leicester City’s unexpected Premier League title win.

(Algeria): Placed seventh in 2016 after playing a central role in Leicester City’s unexpected Premier League title win. Victor Osimhen (Nigeria): Finished eighth in 2023 after helping Napoli win Serie A for the first time in 33 years.

(Nigeria): Finished eighth in 2023 after helping Napoli win Serie A for the first time in 33 years. Ademola Lookman (Nigeria): Ranked 14th in 2024 after scoring a hat trick in Atalanta’s Europa League final victory.

Key takeaways

Only one player representing an African nation has won the men’s Ballon d’Or.

representing an African nation has won the men’s Ballon d’Or. George Weah won the historic award in 1995 for Liberia.

the historic award in 1995 for Liberia. Sadio Mane finished second in 2022, marking Africa’s highest finish since 1995.