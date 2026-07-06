Is USA striker Timothy Weah related to George Weah?

Timothy Weah has become a key player for the USMNT, but his famous surname continues to spark questions. His family background and international roots have made his story one of the most fascinating in American soccer.

The American versatile forward Timothy Weah has become one of the most recognizable faces of the USMNT, but his surname often raises the same question among soccer fans: is he related to George Weah?

The answer is yes—Timothy is the son of George Weah, the legendary Liberian striker who won the 1995 Ballon d’Or and FIFA World Player of the Year before later serving as President of Liberia.

Despite growing up in the shadow of one of soccer’s greatest icons, Timothy has forged his own career, progressing through Paris Saint-Germain‘s academy and establishing himself as a key player for both club and the USMNT.

Advertisement

Who is George Weah?

George Weah is one of the greatest African soccer players of all time. The Liberian icon won the 1995 Ballon d’Or, becoming the first—and still the only—African player to receive the prestigious award.

Timothy Weah, player of United States / George Weah of Liberia before the World Cup 2002 Group B match (Source: Adam Hunger/Getty Images — Ben Radford /Allsport)

He also earned the FIFA World Player of the Year honor that same year after starring for some of Europe’s biggest clubs. He enjoyed a legendary club career with AS Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Advertisement

His combination of pace, strength and finishing ability made him one of the world’s most feared strikers throughout the 1990s, particularly during his time with AC Milan, where he won two Serie A titles.

After retiring from soccer, he entered politics in his home country. He was elected President of Liberia in 2017 and served from 2018 to 2024, becoming one of the few world-class athletes to later become a head of state.

Although Liberia never qualified for a FIFA World Cup during his playing career, George has been able to experience the tournament through his son’s appearances with the United States.

Advertisement

Who is Timothy Weah’s mother?

Timothy Weah’s mother is Clar Weah, a Jamaican-American businesswoman, philanthropist, and former First Lady of Liberia. Born Clar Marie Duncan in Kingston, Jamaica, she later moved to the United States.

Clar has played a significant role in Timothy’s development both on and off the field. According to the U.S. Soccer Federation, she was one of his earliest coaches and helped nurture his passion for the game while the family lived in New York.

When George Weah became Liberia’s president, Clar served as the country’s First Lady. During her time in the role, she promoted initiatives focused on women’s empowerment, health care and youth development.

Advertisement

What nationality is Timothy Weah?

Timothy Weah is an American citizen who represents the United States internationally, but he comes from a multicultural family with Liberian and Jamaican roots. He was born on February 22, 2000, in Brooklyn, New York.

Because of his family’s background and his upbringing, he was eligible to represent several countries. His father’s nationality gave him eligibility for Liberia, while his mother’s heritage connected him to Jamaica.

After moving to France as a teenager to join the Paris Saint-Germain academy, he also became eligible for France under FIFA regulations after meeting residency requirements.

Advertisement

Despite having multiple options, he chose to represent the United States throughout his youth career before making his senior USMNT debut in 2018. He has since become one of the team’s most important attacking players.

Why does Timothy Weah play for the USMNT instead of Liberia?

Timothy Weah plays for the USMNT because he was born and raised in the United States and chose to represent his birth country despite being eligible for Liberia, Jamaica, and later France.

He began representing the U.S. at the youth level and quickly became one of the country’s brightest prospects. He starred for the U-17 USMNT, scoring a hat trick at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, before earning his senior debut at just 18 years.