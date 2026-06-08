How many sons of former players are participating at the 2026 World Cup?

As the 2026 World Cup is the edition with the largest number of participants and the highest number of players, the question arises: How many sons of former players are participating?

As the years pass within the World Cup, what is talked about the most is the legacy of great players and, above all, the experience within a privileged competition for the players who manage to participate, allowing the legacy to expand if their sons also participate, and the 2026 World Cup is no exception.

For example, Zidane, Simeone, Weah, Kluivert, or Thuram are names that already belonged to soccer history, and now they return to the biggest showcase on the planet, but with a new generation as the protagonist. The names looking for their own legacy are the following:

Luca Zidane , son of Zinedine Zidane

, son of Zinedine Zidane Timothy Weah , son of George Weah

, son of George Weah Justin Kluivert , son of Patrick Kluivert

, son of Patrick Kluivert Marcus Thuram , son of Lilian Thuram

, son of Lilian Thuram Giuliano Simeone , son of Diego Simeone

, son of Diego Simeone Erling Haaland , son of Alfie Haaland

, son of Alfie Haaland Nico Paz , son of Pablo Paz

, son of Pablo Paz Francisco Conceicao , son of Sergio Conceicao

, son of Sergio Conceicao Lee Taesok, son of Lee Eul-yong

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The names with the most pressure

There are definitely sons who carry more pressure due to the weight of their last name, and it is necessary to start with Luca Zidane. He is the son of Zinedine Zidane, a world champion with France in 1998, author of two goals in that final against Brazil, and one of the great symbols of the recent history of European soccer.

Erling Haaland of Norway

His last name needs no context, as it is enough to read “Zidane” for the memory to automatically travel to a victorious France, the 1998 Ballon d’Or, Real Madrid, and one of the most elegant figures soccer has ever produced.

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The case of Luca Zidane is somewhat different. He will not defend France, the squads with which his father touched glory, but rather Algeria, squads linked to his family roots. The 28-year-old goalkeeper, born in Marseille, does not arrive at the World Cup as a top-tier media star, but he certainly stands out as one of the names that can generate the most headlines.

Timothy Weah, the son of a Ballon d’Or winner without a World Cup

His father, George Weah, was the Ballon d’Or winner in 1995 and remains one of the greatest legends in African soccer history. He shone in Europe, left a lasting mark on historic clubs, and became an icon far beyond Liberia.

He made the leap to Europe with AS Monaco, where he began to draw attention for his power, speed, and scoring ability. Afterward, he played for PSG and reached his peak with AC Milan, a period during which he became a Ballon d’Or recipient. He also spent time with Chelsea, Manchester City, and Olympique de Marseille; however, he never played in a World Cup with his teams.

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His son, Timothy Weah, will do so, but representing the United States. The 26-year-old New York City player already possesses international experience and does not arrive merely as a family curiosity, as his last name carries something truly special.

Justin Kluivert, the last name of a historic goalscorer

He is the son of Patrick Kluivert, who was one of the great Dutch forwards of his era. He developed at Ajax, where he was a protagonist in the 1995 Champions League, scoring the decisive goal in the final against AC Milan. Afterward, he played for AC Milan, but his most remembered stint was with FC Barcelona, where he served as one of the main offensive references for several seasons.

Marcus Thuram, the heir of a World Champion

Marcus Thuram carries one of the most recognizable last names in French soccer. His father, Lilian Thuram, was a world champion with France in 1998, a European champion in 2000, and one of the most important defenders of his generation.

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He developed at AS Monaco, moved afterward to Parma, then signed with Juventus, where he was one of the best defenders in the world, and finally closed his career as a player with FC Barcelona. His son, however, has built his career from a completely different part of the field: the attack. Just like them, there are also the previously mentioned players, but from a soccer perspective, there is no such noticeable demand attached to their last names.