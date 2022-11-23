Tim Weah scored the USMNT’s goal against Wales on Monday, he was congratulated by both Pele and George Weah.

The answer to the question is YES, George Weah and Tim Weah are father and son. George Weah was a phenomenal soccer player who played for various top European teams including PSG, AC Milan, and Chelsea.

Tim Weah was born in Brooklyn, New York where his famous father owned a home, George always mentioned his love for New York, way back during his AC Milan days. George Weah would become known as one of the greatest African soccer players ever.

George Weah also is considered one of the greatest soccer players never to play a World Cup, his son Tim did one better not only did he play in a World Cup he scored a typical goal his father would have against Wales.

Are George and Timothy Weah related?

Like his father Tim Weah played for PSG, and despite rave reviews the young Weah would see limited playing time and was loaned to Celtic before being sold to Lille. Like his dad Weah has won titles, 7 titles in his short career.

George Weah is currently the President of Liberia, his country of birth, and was photographed with his son after the USMNT game against Wales. Tim Weah has 2 other direct siblings and a half sibling from father George’s previous relationship.