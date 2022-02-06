Leon will face Cruz Azul this Monday, February 7, in a game valid for the Matchday 4 of the Liga MX. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Leon and Cruz Azul will face each other this Monday, February 7 at 10:05 PM (ET) for the Matchday 4 of the Liga MX. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this 2021-2022 Liga MX game live in the US. You can watch it on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals have obtained 5 points, product of two victories and 1 draw. This has allowed them to be among the teams that would play the Reclassification. However, a victory could leave them in direct qualifying positions for the quarterfinals (depending on the results of the games of Puebla and Atlas).

As for Cruz Azul, they were one of the leaders who had this Liga MX Clausura 2022. However, Pachuca's victory against Necaxa made the "Tuzos" reach the top of the standings with 9 points. That is why, to be able to be again leaders of the Clausura, Cruz Azul must win this game, which will allow them to reach 10 points.

Leon vs Cruz Azul: Match Information

Date: Monday, February 7, 2022

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: León Stadium, city of León, Guanajuato, Mexico

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Leon vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Leon vs Cruz Azul: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history, these two rivals have faced 30 times, with a slight dominance of Cruz Azul in the statistics, since they have won 12 of those 30 games, while Leon have won 8. In addition, there were 10 draws. The last time they played was on November 4, 2021 with a 1-0 win for Leon as visitors.

How to watch or live stream Leon vs Cruz Azul in the US

The game that will be played this Monday, February 7 at the Leon Stadium for the Matchday 4 of Liga MX between Leon and Cruz Azul will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás.

Leon vs Cruz Azul: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Leon are the favorite with +115 odds, while Cruz Azul have +250. A tie would finish in a +220 payout.

DraftKings Leon +115 Tie +220 Cruz Azul +250

*Odds via DraftKings