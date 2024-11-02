MLB News: Yankees make key decision on Luke Weaver’s future as team reliever

Weaver signed a one-year deal with the Yankees in 2024 and made over sixty appearances in the 2024 season, including several in the postseason. The team had to decide on his future before closing out the year.

Luke Weaver was a crucial asset for the New York Yankees, helping them reach deep into the 2024 MLB postseason. He appeared in several key games, often playing a pivotal role in closing them out. The Yankees recently announced they’ve exercised the club option on his contract.

With this move, Weaver is set to return to the Yankees for the 2025 season. It’s notable that Weaver’s contract was set to expire, but the Yankees retained their club option, as they have yet to announce a decision on fellow player Anthony Rizzo’s future.

Weaver’s standout performance came during the Yankees’ sole World Series win, Game 4 at home. Pitching 1.1 innings, he struck out three batters, reflecting on the moment afterward: “It just felt like the energy kind of resurged… today was a great one to build off of.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Game 4 was Weaver’s first World Series win with the Yankees. Aware of the uphill battle ahead with the Yankees trailing 1-3 to the Dodgers, he told reporters, “Well, I’m not one to predict the future. Stories have to be told, I know you guys do that for a living. So I’ll be willing to give you some material to write one.”

Pitcher Luke Weaver #30 of the New York Yankees is congratulated by Austin Wells #28 after the Yankees win Game One of the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2024 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Guardians with a final score of 5-2. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Advertisement

How Much Will Weaver Make in the 2025 Season?

According to Spotrac, Luke Weaver will earn $2.5 million in the 2025 MLB season with the Yankees. Thanks to the club option, this marks a $250,000 increase from his 2024 salary. By completing his contract next season, he will have earned a total of $4.75 million with the Bronx Bombers — a modest contract for a player who’s proven highly effective in his first season with the team.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Nestor Cortes makes big admission about Yankees’ World Series loss to Dodgers

How Much Experience Does Weaver Have in the MLB?

Weaver debuted in 2016 with the St. Louis Cardinals before moving to the Diamondbacks in 2018. Initially a starting pitcher, he started over 35 games for Arizona before gradually shifting to a reliever role after 2021. His last major season as a starter was in 2023, with over 46 starts, before joining the Yankees that same year.